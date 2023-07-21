This Lazio TV schedule has the details for watching Rome’s Biancocelesti in the United States.

Lazio generally fall into the second tier of Serie A sides, and are often overshadowed by their local rivals AS Roma.

Where can I watch the Lazio match?

Thursday, July 27 11:00 AM ET Lazio vs. Genoa ( Club Friendly ) FOX Deportes , FOX Deportes , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream

Sunday, August 20 02:45 PM ET Lecce vs. Lazio ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+



Founded: January 9, 1900

Stadium: Stadio Olimpico

Manager: Maurizio Sarri

Italian top-flight / cup titles: 2 / 7

European titles: Cup Winners’ Cup (1999), Super Cup (1999)

Lazio TV schedule and streaming links

Watching Serie A, and this Lazio, is fairly straightforward for viewers in the USA.

Serie A and Coppa Italia both on the streaming service Paramount+, with the entire competitions available to stream. Select games do feature on CBS Sports Network, however, and these usually are not available on Paramount+. Those matches can be found on cable or satellite providers that carry CBSSN, or streamers like Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

CBS Sports conveniently also has the rights to UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. All games are on Paramount+, with certain knockout games shown on the main CBS network. Spanish coverage of UEFA club competitions is on the Univision, TUDN, and UniMás networks. Spanish streaming can be found via ViX.

Watch Lazio on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Lazio History

Originally Società Podistica Lazio, the club was founded just after the turn of the 20th century, on January 9, 1900. Lazio retained amateur status until 1912.

Lazio resisted the fascist government’s efforts in the 1920s to merge the different clubs in Rome into one, stronger, side to compete with the bigger northern teams. These efforts resulted in the creation of Lazio’s biggest rival, AS Roma, with whom they currently share the Stadio Olimpico. Matches between the two are known as the Derby della Capitale.

Unfortunately, some of Lazio’s hardcore ultras groups gained a reputation for racism and violence, however this has waned somewhat in recent years.

Lazio was an original member of Serie A for its first season in 1929. Since, they’ve played most of their history in the top tier, with only 11 seasons spent in Serie B. The club have never dropped to Serie C. They’ve played continuously in Serie A since the 1989-90 season.

One of their stints in the second tier was the result of a betting scandal which saw them relegated as punishment in 1980.

Despite their frequent presence in the top flight, Lazio have only won Serie A twice – in 1974 and 2000. They have, however, won six of their seven Coppa Italia titles since the 1997-98 edition.

The 1999 Cup Winners’ Cup and subsequent UEFA Super Cup are the only two European triumphs in the Lazio trophy room. Lazio fell to Inter in the final of the 1998 UEFA Cup, their only other appearance in a major European final.

Recently, the 2022-23 season saw them achieve their highest Serie A finish since winning the league in 2000, as runners up behind champions Napoli.

Lazio latest news