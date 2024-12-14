Real Madrid recently hosted its annual Christmas celebration, bringing together the men’s and women’s soccer squads, the basketball team, and club officials for a festive meal. The event featured appearances from key stars like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius, and Luka Modric. However, one conspicuous absence left fans and pundits speculating: Kylian Mbappe, the club’s marquee signing of 2024, was nowhere to be seen.

Photos from the event showcased smiling players enjoying the festivities. Yet, the absence of Mbappe, arguably one of the biggest names at the club, quickly became the talking point.

Despite swirling rumors, the reason for the Frenchman’s absence wasn’t immediately clear. Having recently suffered a minor hamstring injury during Real Madrid’s Champions League clash against Atalanta, there were initial assumptions that his recovery might have kept him away from the celebrations. However, as details emerged, it became evident that his injury wasn’t the primary reason.

Reports confirmed that the French forward was battling a flu-like illness. According to Relevo, Mbappe’s fever and general malaise prompted the club to prioritize his health and minimize any risk of contagion. His absence was also strategic, ensuring he remained fit to travel with the team for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Qatar.

In a press conference, Carlo Ancelotti addressed the superstar’s fitness, reassuring fans that his condition was manageable. “Mbappe’s issue isn’t very serious,” the Italian coach remarked. “He will travel to Qatar, and we’re optimistic about his recovery.”

Season of highs and challenges for Mbappe

Mbappe’s form has been under intense scrutiny since his high-profile move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. While he has delivered notable performances, including crucial goals against Girona and Atalanta, injuries and inconsistent displays have somewhat clouded his debut season. In 22 appearances, the 2018 World Cup winner has netted 12 goals and provided two assists, respectable numbers but not reflective of his immense potential.

The French superstar’s absence from the upcoming La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano underscores his ongoing battle with fitness. However, his anticipated return for the Intercontinental Cup final offers hope for fans eager to see him back in action.