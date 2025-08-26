Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

UEFA Champions League 2025–26 sets new record: Why this year’s edition is closer than ever to China

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The Kazakh side becomes the easternmost team in Champions League history, a record previously shared only with Astana in 2015.
© Getty ImagesThe Kazakh side becomes the easternmost team in Champions League history, a record previously shared only with Astana in 2015.

On Tuesday, Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan pulled off a stunning achievement, securing a spot in the Champions League league phase after eliminating Scottish champions Celtic Glasgow. After 180 minutes of action produced no goals in either leg, the tie was decided by a penalty shootout.

The hero of the night was young goalkeeper Anarbekov, who saved three Celtic spot-kicks to deliver the historic qualification for the Kazakh side. The result sent shockwaves through European soccer, as Celtic had been heavily favored to advance.

With this qualification, Kairat becomes the easternmost team ever to reach the Champions League league phase, a distinction previously shared only by fellow Kazakh club Astana, which made history back in 2015.

For opponents in Thursday’s draw, facing Kairat means more than just a new challenge on the pitch—it also involves one of the longest trips in European soccer. Teams drawn against Kairat will have to travel more than 5,000 kilometers to reach Almaty, a city near the borders of Russia and China.

Geographically, Kazakhstan is one of the world’s largest countries and straddles both Europe and Asia, but its football federation has been part of UEFA since the early 2000s, allowing its clubs to compete on the European stage.

Advertisement
5-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid reportedly set to join Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen

see also

5-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid reportedly set to join Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen

A miracle against the odds

The decisive match was nothing short of a miracle for Kairat. Celtic dominated possession and created several late chances, especially in extra time, but could not find a breakthrough. The Kazakh side, depleted and missing several key players, held firm under enormous pressure.

Adding to the challenge, Kairat is also in the middle of a domestic league title race back home, making the achievement even more remarkable. They have now battled through four qualifying rounds to book their place among Europe’s elite clubs.

What this means for Kairat

The qualification marks a turning point for Kazakh soccer. For Kairat, it provides global exposure, increased financial rewards, and the chance to test themselves against the continent’s biggest clubs. For their fans, it is a moment of immense pride and validation for years of investment in the game.

Advertisement

With Anarbekov emerging as an unlikely hero and the team defying the odds, Kairat Almaty has written a new chapter in Champions League history—one that stretches Europe’s premier competition further east than ever before.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Ballon d’Or favorite Ousmane Dembele reveals Lionel Messi’s career-changing advice

Ballon d’Or favorite Ousmane Dembele reveals Lionel Messi’s career-changing advice

Ousmane Dembele is in the best form of his career, a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or, and has credited Lionel Messi as a key factor behind his rise.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s star teammate at Al Nassr reportedly close to Champions League club

Cristiano Ronaldo’s star teammate at Al Nassr reportedly close to Champions League club

With less than one week before the summer transfer window closes, a Cristiano Ronaldo's star teammate at Al Nassr is reportedly close to join a team that will play in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona’s Raphinha reacts to Brazil call-up amid controversy over absence of Real Madrid stars

Barcelona’s Raphinha reacts to Brazil call-up amid controversy over absence of Real Madrid stars

Brazil will play their final two World Cup qualifying matches without Real Madrid’s Vinicius and Rodrygo, but Barcelona’s Raphinha has made the squad.

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Which is the highest-spending club in European soccer?

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Which is the highest-spending club in European soccer?

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona lead the rankings of European clubs that spend the most annually on player salaries.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo