On Tuesday, Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan pulled off a stunning achievement, securing a spot in the Champions League league phase after eliminating Scottish champions Celtic Glasgow. After 180 minutes of action produced no goals in either leg, the tie was decided by a penalty shootout.

The hero of the night was young goalkeeper Anarbekov, who saved three Celtic spot-kicks to deliver the historic qualification for the Kazakh side. The result sent shockwaves through European soccer, as Celtic had been heavily favored to advance.

With this qualification, Kairat becomes the easternmost team ever to reach the Champions League league phase, a distinction previously shared only by fellow Kazakh club Astana, which made history back in 2015.

For opponents in Thursday’s draw, facing Kairat means more than just a new challenge on the pitch—it also involves one of the longest trips in European soccer. Teams drawn against Kairat will have to travel more than 5,000 kilometers to reach Almaty, a city near the borders of Russia and China.

Geographically, Kazakhstan is one of the world’s largest countries and straddles both Europe and Asia, but its football federation has been part of UEFA since the early 2000s, allowing its clubs to compete on the European stage.

A miracle against the odds

The decisive match was nothing short of a miracle for Kairat. Celtic dominated possession and created several late chances, especially in extra time, but could not find a breakthrough. The Kazakh side, depleted and missing several key players, held firm under enormous pressure.

Adding to the challenge, Kairat is also in the middle of a domestic league title race back home, making the achievement even more remarkable. They have now battled through four qualifying rounds to book their place among Europe’s elite clubs.

What this means for Kairat

The qualification marks a turning point for Kazakh soccer. For Kairat, it provides global exposure, increased financial rewards, and the chance to test themselves against the continent’s biggest clubs. For their fans, it is a moment of immense pride and validation for years of investment in the game.

With Anarbekov emerging as an unlikely hero and the team defying the odds, Kairat Almaty has written a new chapter in Champions League history—one that stretches Europe’s premier competition further east than ever before.