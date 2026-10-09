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Raphinha to miss Barcelona’s next two games as Hansi Flick explains injury concerns

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Raphinha of Barcelona.
© Getty ImagesRaphinha of Barcelona.

Barcelona will have to navigate the next stretch of their schedule without one of their most important players, as Hansi Flick confirmed that Raphinha will miss the club’s next two games.

The Brazilian winger will sit out the LaLiga match against Getafe on Saturday and the Champions League trip to Galatasaray in Istanbul on Tuesday, with the German coach opting for a cautious approach as the forward recovers from a thigh problem.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Flick explained that the situation does not appear to be serious, but that the club cannot afford to take risks. “It is not a major injury, but it is something that must be taken into account because he had many injuries,” the coach explained. Flick also noted that the tests showed something, but not a significant injury, recalling that Raphinha suffered three problems in the same area last season.

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The injury occurred while Raphinha was on international duty with Brazil. He scored a penalty in the 4-2 win over Australia on September 29, but was substituted at halftime because of muscle discomfort, which led him to leave the national team’s camp and miss the 4-0 win over India.

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The Brazilian Football Confederation said that medical examinations revealed a small muscle edema in the posterior region of his right thigh, and tests ruled out a muscle tear.

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The absence is a significant one for Barcelona, since Raphinha has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 14 goals in his first eight appearances across all competitions as the club won its first seven LaLiga matches.

Gabriel Jesus set to replace Raphinha

With Raphinha unavailable, Gabriel Jesus will take his place in the starting lineup against Getafe. It would be the first start for the Brazilian striker since he joined Barcelona from Arsenal this summer, as he has so far appeared in four matches, all off the bench.

The idea is for Gabriel Jesus to start. He has improved a lot, he has adapted, he understands our style of play and he is very strong inside the box. He has trained very well these three weeks and he is ready,” the German coach explained.

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Despite playing just 41 minutes in total, Jesus has already scored two goals, one against Racing Santander and another against Feyenoord in the Champions League, which came only seven minutes after he stepped on the pitch.

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