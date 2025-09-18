PSG boss Luis Enrique admits security concerns will limit his plans ahead of Marseille derby

In their first season as reigning European champions, Paris Saint-Germain are under more scrutiny than ever. That spotlight adds extra weight to every match — and this weekend’s clash against Olympique Marseille is no exception. Head coach Luis Enrique admitted he will be taking special care ahead of the derby.

During PSG’s UEFA Champions League opener against Atalanta, Luis Enrique raised eyebrows by watching the first half from the stands rather than the touchline — a rare move for a soccer manager. After halftime, he returned to the bench as usual.

However, that approach won’t be repeated in the derby against Marseille. “Away from home, I don’t dare,” Luis Enrique revealed in his post-match press conference. “Especially because my physical condition isn’t at its best,” he added, referring to the sling he’s wearing after fracturing his left collarbone two weeks ago.

Speaking specifically about the matchup with OM, the coach was direct: “It’s better not to play with fire. This time I’ll be with my players to feel the heat,” he said. “We’re talking about a French football classic — a match that everyone wants to play and coach in, with an intense atmosphere.”

Timothy Weah’s OM will face PSG this Sunday.

The rivalry between PSG and OM

Olympique Marseille have long been one of France’s most storied clubs — at one point coming close to overtaking Saint-Etienne as the country’s most decorated Ligue 1 side. Until this past summer, they were also the only French club ever to win the UEFA Champions League, a feat they achieved in 1993.

But the arrival of Qatari investment transformed PSG entirely. In just 13 years, they’ve gone from two Ligue 1 titles to becoming the most successful club in French league history, now boasting 13. That domestic dominance was further solidified with their UEFA Champions League title in the 2024–25 season.

All of this has added even more fuel to PSG and OM’s already fierce rivalry — widely considered the most intense in French soccer and commonly referred to as Le Classique. This Sunday will mark another edition of the historic matchup, set to be played at Stade Vélodrome as part of Matchday 5 in Ligue 1.

Why does Luis Enrique watch matches from the stands?

Luis Enrique’s unusual habit of watching matches from the stands started this season. He first did it during a Ligue 1 fixture against Lens and repeated the approach in the Champions League match against Atalanta.

Asked about the reasoning behind it, the coach was candid: “I’ve noticed that rugby coaches analyze matches with a very different perspective. I like the possibility of looking for that improvement,” Luis Enrique said during last week’s press conference. “I wanted to watch the first half from the stands, and it’s fantastic. It’s different. I can see everything.”