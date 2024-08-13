Manchester United will soon announce the arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. This double deal with Bayern Munich sends the Germans a total of $73 million. The deal will facilitate a reunion between the two former Bayern players and the United manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager coached both players at Ajax.

This agreement brings the number of signings made by Manchester United this summer up to four. It also means Aaron Wan-Bissaka made way for Mazraoui as a wingback. The English defender is on his way to West Ham. It should go without saying that Ten Hag was instrumental in the acquisitions of De Ligt and Mazraoui.

Ten Hag’s contract extension may have included a provision in which he admittedly had less of a say over transfers. Yet, the arrivals of De Ligt and Mazraoui reinforce how much influence Ten Hag possesses over United’s recruitment.

Under Ten Hag’s leadership, Manchester United has now signed eleven players who were either born or played in the Netherlands. Players such as the pair from Bayern, Antony and Lisandro Martinez played under Ten Hag outside of England. The preconception that Ten Hag may be trying to make lightning strike twice in England appears to be becoming even more of a reality.

The deadline to ensure that players are available for games in the Premier League is usually the day before the game. In this case means that De Ligt and Mazraoui will be available to face Fulham on Friday. This is United’s first game of the 2024/25 season. Many are even expecting De Ligt and Mazraoui to start.

De Ligt and Mazraoui provide Manchester United with much-needed depth

It cannot be understated how important it was for United to get this double deal over the line. Heading into the new season United are still dealing with similar injury woes to last season.

Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro both got injured during United’s pre-season tour in America. Hojlund is not expected to return until September. Yoro is expected to be out until around November.

Manchester United’s left-back situation is still a mess. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined with injuries that thwarted their 2023/24 seasons. Most recently, Erik ten Hag resorted to 17-year-old left-back Harry Amass playing with the first team during preseason training.

With Mazraoui coming in, Manchester United now has a similar profile to Diogo Dalot. The Moroccan international can also play as both right-back and left-back. De Ligt brings Manchester United’s center-back total back to a core of four. Jonny Evans, Martinez, Harry Maguire and De Ligt.

As stated, Yoro is injured for the foreseeable future. Victor Lindelof is reportedly likely to depart from United this summer. He has been gaining significant interest from clubs in Turkey.

Providing a pathway for younger players in the squad

De Ligt and Mazraoui will also alleviate the pressure on young promising talents like Amass and Yoro to start numerous games in the upcoming season for Manchester United. De Ligt and Maguire will likely be rotating at right-center-back whilst Martinez consumes minutes at left-center-back.

Dalot will monopolize minutes at right-back while Mazraoui covers at left-back amid Shaw and Malacia working toward becoming match fit. Amass and Yoro deputizing for experienced senior players will aid their development at the club as opposed to forcing them to learn on the job.

United will have to hope that the recurring injury problems they suffered last season do not return this season, and if it is the case that Manchester United can keep the injuries to a minimum, the defensive depth will be in a desirable place.

De Ligt and Mazraoui will raise the technical floor of the squad

It has become clear over the summer that Ten Hag has been coaching his team to become more possession-based. To sustain possession over longer periods, you usually need strong technicians in your team. De Ligt and Mazraoui would essentially be adding to the already substantial list of technicians that Manchester United currently possess.

Advantageously, De Ligt and Mazraoui are arriving at a time when Ten Hag is making this welcomed pivot to keep the ball more, as De Ligt and Mazraoui have valuable experience playing for a Ten Hag team that moved the ball from back-to-front with fluidity, dominance and purpose.

Fitting Erik ten Hag’s mold

De Ligt is quite similar to Maguire stylistically. Both are naturally progressive in how they pass the ball and how they carry the ball. Where De Ligt excels is his defensive prowess though. De Ligt embodies “old school” defending in how aggressive he can be with his touch-tight defending, his excellent timing of tackles and his aerial dominance in both boxes.

Mazraoui’s technical security is excellent. His passing volume is usually quite high in most games and he takes a lot of touches a game because he is highly adept at keeping and shielding the ball, and constantly finding angles to pass his way out of trouble – this makes him invaluable in possession, especially in first-phase buildup play.

He is one of the most progressive attacking full-backs in Europe so he will be able to help United move the ball up the pitch quicker and sustain pressure for longer in the final third. The only glaring issues with Mazraoui are his lack of athleticism and injury troubles.

Mazraoui missed 17 games last season through muscle injuries alone. Non-contact muscular injuries played a role in many of Manchester United’s absentees last season. United fans will be hoping that Mazraoui is quickly able to acclimatize himself with Ten Hag’s training methods once again. That can minimize the chance of injuries recurring in the upcoming season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.