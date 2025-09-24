Neither Ousmane Dembélé nor Lamine Yamal—in a year where the Ballon d’Or continues to spark debate, Lionel Messi remains the most decisive player on the planet. At 38 years old, the Inter Miami star leads the world in goal contributions during 2025, showing that age has not slowed his ability to influence the game.

As of September 23, 2025, Messi has registered 30 goals and 13 assists, totaling 43 direct goal contributions for Inter Miami and the Argentine national team combined. No player in Europe, not even longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo or current superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, has matched these numbers this year.

By comparison, Lamine Yamal has scored 2 goals in La Liga 2025–26 (in 3 matches) and also contributed 2 assists to date, 2025: 21 goals. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembélé, now of Paris Saint-Germain, has started the 2025–26 Ligue 1 season strongly with 2 goals in 3 matches and also added 1 assist so far, in all 2025 he scores 30 goals.

What makes the feat even more remarkable is that Messi has surpassed his production from his first two seasons in MLS and even eclipsed his output during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. You would have to go back to his final Barcelona years in 2021 to find a season with comparable numbers at this stage.

Pushing Inter Miami toward playoff glory

Under head coach Javier Mascherano, Messi is determined to carry Inter Miami to its first-ever MLS Cup Playoff triumph. Despite minor fitness issues typical of a player his age, he has delivered consistent brilliance, keeping the club in the hunt for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

With at least six more MLS matches and four additional fixtures for Argentina left in 2025, Messi could play up to 14 official games before the year ends. That gives him a chance to extend his already unmatched record and potentially finish as the world’s top contributor in goals and assists for the calendar year.

Busquets weighs future with Inter Miami

While Messi’s future with the club appears secure—he is widely expected to renew his contract—one of his closest teammates may not stay. Sergio Busquets, who has been instrumental since arriving in Miami, is reportedly considering retirement when his contract expires at the end of the year.

According to Spanish media, Busquets is weighing just two options: either continue alongside Messi for another season in Florida or hang up his boots for good. For many, Busquets remains one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time, and his decision will have a major impact on Miami’s structure heading into 2026.

