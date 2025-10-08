Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Not Cristiano Ronaldo: Former Manchester United player Mason Greenwood names his GOAT pick

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood while playing for Manchester United.
© Michael Regan/Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood while playing for Manchester United.

Despite his veteran status, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to leave an indelible mark on soccer history. With five Ballon d’Or awards, five Champions League titles, and groundbreaking achievements with every team he’s played for, many hail him as the greatest of all time. Surprisingly, Mason Greenwood, a former Manchester United teammate, excluded Ronaldo from the GOAT discussion, opting to highlight another star instead.

During a Q&A session with Olympique Marseille, Mason Greenwood fielded a question on who he believes is the greatest player of all time. Even though he once shared the field with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, the young talent confidently named Lionel Messi as the GOAT, surprising all fans around the world.

In the same interview, Mason stirred interest by naming Bruno Fernandes as the best player he’s ever shared the field with, notably overlooking Cristiano Ronaldo. Yet, he did not completely dismiss his former Portuguese teammate, choosing Ronaldo as the most reliable penalty taker. For the top finishers, Mason picked Ronaldo Nazario and Harry Kane, notably omitting the Al Nassr star who is nearing the extraordinary milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Mason Greenwood, a Manchester United academy product, has always admired Lionel Messi. In a July 2021 Q&A with the Red Devils, the young striker called Messi’s talent unparalleled. Now with Inter Miami, Messi’s accolades include eight Ballon d’Or, a World Cup, two Copa America titles, and four Champions Leagues. After having clinched almost every major honor in soccer, he holds a top spot in the GOAT debate.

Lionel Messi in 2016

Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal during a UEFA Champions League game in 2016.

Mason Greenwood breaks down the difference between Cristiano and Messi

On March 6, 2019, at just 17 years and 156 days old, Mason Greenwood made his official competitive debut with Manchester United. Remarkably, he played 17 matches alongside Cristiano Ronaldo before departing the storied English club. Despite Ronaldo’s iconic status at United, Greenwood surprised many by acknowledging their contrasting differences while still lauding Ronaldo, now with Al Nassr, for his remarkable skills.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo’s staggering net worth revealed as he becomes soccer’s first billionaire: How does Lionel Messi compare to Al-Nassr’s captain?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s staggering net worth revealed as he becomes soccer’s first billionaire: How does Lionel Messi compare to Al-Nassr’s captain?

(Cristiano) Ronaldo is obviously amazing, a great physical and athletic soccer player. But to do what Messi does with his size, with what he has done for FC Barcelona and to win that trophy with Argentina (2021 Copa America), he is simply on another level,Mason Greenwood said, via Man United media in 2021.

Although Mason Greenwood recently expressed his preference for the Argentine legend, both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominate as the defining players of their era. Their unmatched influence, consistency, and longevity secure their rightful place in the GOAT debate. These iconic figures continue to push the boundaries of excellence, embodying historic greatness at every turn.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi could miss out on key ally: Argentina risks losing rising Serie A talent eyeing 2026 World Cup with another nation

Lionel Messi could miss out on key ally: Argentina risks losing rising Serie A talent eyeing 2026 World Cup with another nation

One of Serie A’s brightest young stars is reportedly on the verge of changing his national team allegiance — a decision that could see Argentina lose one of its most promising attacking talents.

France star sends defiant message to Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘They don’t scare us’

France star sends defiant message to Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain ahead of 2026 World Cup: ‘They don’t scare us’

Setting his sight on the 2026 World Cup, a France star delivered a direct message to Lionel Messi's Argentina and Lamine Yamal's Spain: "They don’t scare us."

Cristiano Ronaldo’s staggering net worth revealed as he becomes soccer’s first billionaire: How does Lionel Messi compare to Al-Nassr’s captain?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s staggering net worth revealed as he becomes soccer’s first billionaire: How does Lionel Messi compare to Al-Nassr’s captain?

For decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have defined modern soccer — their rivalry shaping an era of excellence, records, and relentless competition. But now, the two icons of the game have found themselves competing in a different arena: wealth. The first billionaire soccer player, Ronaldo’s staggering fortune has finally been revealed, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires […]

Lamine Yamal and Pulisic matched by Argentina rising star in record feats, despite national team snub

Lamine Yamal and Pulisic matched by Argentina rising star in record feats, despite national team snub

A young Argentina player is putting up numbers comparable to those of Lamine Yamal and Christian Pulisic.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo