Not Cristiano Ronaldo: Former Manchester United player Mason Greenwood names his GOAT pick

Despite his veteran status, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to leave an indelible mark on soccer history. With five Ballon d’Or awards, five Champions League titles, and groundbreaking achievements with every team he’s played for, many hail him as the greatest of all time. Surprisingly, Mason Greenwood, a former Manchester United teammate, excluded Ronaldo from the GOAT discussion, opting to highlight another star instead.

During a Q&A session with Olympique Marseille, Mason Greenwood fielded a question on who he believes is the greatest player of all time. Even though he once shared the field with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, the young talent confidently named Lionel Messi as the GOAT, surprising all fans around the world.

In the same interview, Mason stirred interest by naming Bruno Fernandes as the best player he’s ever shared the field with, notably overlooking Cristiano Ronaldo. Yet, he did not completely dismiss his former Portuguese teammate, choosing Ronaldo as the most reliable penalty taker. For the top finishers, Mason picked Ronaldo Nazario and Harry Kane, notably omitting the Al Nassr star who is nearing the extraordinary milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Mason Greenwood, a Manchester United academy product, has always admired Lionel Messi. In a July 2021 Q&A with the Red Devils, the young striker called Messi’s talent unparalleled. Now with Inter Miami, Messi’s accolades include eight Ballon d’Or, a World Cup, two Copa America titles, and four Champions Leagues. After having clinched almost every major honor in soccer, he holds a top spot in the GOAT debate.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal during a UEFA Champions League game in 2016.

Mason Greenwood breaks down the difference between Cristiano and Messi

On March 6, 2019, at just 17 years and 156 days old, Mason Greenwood made his official competitive debut with Manchester United. Remarkably, he played 17 matches alongside Cristiano Ronaldo before departing the storied English club. Despite Ronaldo’s iconic status at United, Greenwood surprised many by acknowledging their contrasting differences while still lauding Ronaldo, now with Al Nassr, for his remarkable skills.

“(Cristiano) Ronaldo is obviously amazing, a great physical and athletic soccer player. But to do what Messi does with his size, with what he has done for FC Barcelona and to win that trophy with Argentina (2021 Copa America), he is simply on another level,” Mason Greenwood said, via Man United media in 2021.

Although Mason Greenwood recently expressed his preference for the Argentine legend, both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominate as the defining players of their era. Their unmatched influence, consistency, and longevity secure their rightful place in the GOAT debate. These iconic figures continue to push the boundaries of excellence, embodying historic greatness at every turn.