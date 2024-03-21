Diego Gomez joined Inter Miami in the middle of the 2023 season as part of the first influx of youthful talent bought to surround Lionel Messi with the proper players in the MLS. At the time, he was considered a promising youngster, but the 22-year-old failed to impress in his limited playing time

Diego Gomez, nevertheless, really came into his own over the summer. Now that he and his national team have qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris—twenty years after their previous appearance—he is enjoying a fantastic year. At Inter Miami, he has also become one of Tata Martino’s most utilized players.

He carried his form into the 2024 Major League Soccer season. He has so far scored one and assisted on another in five games played in the league. The incredible performance of the Paraguayan phenomenon has sparked speculation about his future in MLS.

Five European teams eying talent

Diego Gomez reportedly attracts interest from up to five European teams seeking to sign him next summer, as per AS. It appeared inevitable that one of the key players on a successful MLS team would eventually receive interest from Europe.

Three Premier League teams and two Serie A clubs have already contacted the player to inquire about a possible transfer, according to those familiar with the situation. However, no formal bids have been made at this level.

The club considers the Paraguayan integral to their long-term success, and thus, they are unwilling to entertain any sale discussions. Paraguayan media outlets report that the Herons would demand approximately $18 million if they were to allow him to leave.

Compared to the record-breaking sale of Almiron to Newcastle for $26 million, this amount is rather low. But, as Diego Gomez is ready to go to a European team in the next months, sources indicate that Brighton is one of many clubs throughout Europe scouting him.

The Premier League side have made a name for themselves as a magnet for top South American talent, and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Following in the footsteps of recent signings like Moises Caicedo and Julio Enciso, the club finally opted to bring in a young sensation in Valentin Barco.

What did the agent of Diego Gomez say about leaving Inter Miami?

Renato Bittar, the player’s agent, reportedly told ABC Cardinal in Paraguay that the 20-year-old player aims to transfer overseas this summer. It would surprise him, he said, if the player remained in MLS instead of heading to Europe this summer.

“Brighton is following him. We have had a couple of meetings with that and several clubs in Europe. They have gone to see him. We will most likely have an offer.

“There is no clause. He is not a player to stay in Miami for a long time… It will not be a surprise if we have an offer in the European summer and it can leave. The club is not going to put a price on him.

“Since we arrived to Inter, we spoke about this being a transition period. We have their word they won’t make it difficult.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO