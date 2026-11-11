Cristiano Ronaldo learns new date for Al-Nassr’s rescheduled AFC Champions League clash vs Al-Wasl, but unexpected twist emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr have received an important update regarding their postponed AFC Champions League Elite meeting with Al-Wasl, with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) moving closer to settling the fixture’s new date. However, fresh reports suggest that a surprise twist has emerged before the rearranged match can be treated as fully settled.

The game was originally scheduled for October 26 but was postponed after Al-Wasl encountered difficulties travelling to Saudi Arabia. The delay sparked controversy, particularly after Saudi officials maintained that the necessary arrangements to host the fixture had already been completed.

The meeting is important for both clubs as they look to improve their positions in the West Zone. Al-Nassr currently sits seventh with six points from three matches, while Al-Wasl occupies 11th place with three points.

For Ronaldo’s side, the home fixture offers a chance to earn valuable points and strengthen its position in the league phase. Al-Wasl, meanwhile, will be eager to recover from its difficult start and move closer to the qualification places.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr celebrates scoring

The scheduling would also give both teams additional time to prepare for a match that was originally expected to take place several weeks earlier. Nevertheless, the latest development suggests that the announcement may not be the final word on the matter.

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AFC identifies new date for Al-Nassr vs Al-Wasl

According to Voice of Emirates and Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, the AFC has confirmed December 27, 2026, as the proposed new date for the postponed encounter. The match is expected to take place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, with kick-off scheduled for 7:00 PM Saudi time, equivalent to 8:00 PM in the UAE.

The fixture was initially due to be played on October 26 as part of the AFC Champions League Elite’s West Zone league phase. However, Al-Wasl’s travel and logistical problems prevented the UAE side from reaching Riyadh, forcing the continental governing body to postpone the meeting.

The decision attracted criticism from the Saudi side, with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) reportedly arguing that preparations had been completed. These included arrangements for flight permits, organizational support and coordination with Al-Wasl, while match officials had already arrived in Riyadh.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

What’s the twist regarding AFC’s proposed date?

According to Saudi journalist Khalid Al-Rashid, Al-Nassr will issue an official response regarding the revised date proposed for the match against Al-Wasl. This is the unexpected twist surrounding the announcement, as the Saudi club’s position on the suggested scheduling remains an important part of the latest developments.

Some reports have also mentioned December 28 as a possible alternative, creating uncertainty over whether December 27 will ultimately remain the agreed date. The distinction matters because the initial announcement presented December 27 as confirmed, while the subsequent update describes the date as a proposal awaiting Al-Nassr’s response.

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The original postponement had already created tension between the parties, particularly following the disagreement over the circumstances that prevented Al-Wasl from travelling to Riyadh. Al-Nassr’s forthcoming statement could therefore provide further clarity on the arrangements and whether the club accepts the proposed schedule.