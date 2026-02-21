Messi’s Barcelona return depends on one key factor, says presidential candidate Font: ‘The only possible way’

Barcelona’s presidential elections are drawing closer and, as expected, Lionel Messi’s name has been on the lips of every candidate. Victor Font is no exception, delivering a clear message about the viability of the Argentine forward’s return.

“If we win the election, Messi’s last dance is possible,” Font recently said, according to Diario AS, before adding an important clarification: “The only possible way for him to say goodbye the way he deserves, in shorts and on the field, is if Joan Laporta is not in charge starting March 16.”

The Barcelona presidential candidate then took aim at Laporta, who was president when Leo left the club and is also running in the upcoming election: “The reality is that reconciliation with Messi will never happen with Laporta.”

In 2021, Laporta returned to the club’s presidency after winning the election by a wide margin. At the time, Messi took an active role by supporting Laporta and even voting as a club member. However, things did not unfold as expected, and the Argentine forward was forced to leave after the club decided not to renew his contract.

Joan Laporta was Barcelona’s president when Messi left the club in 2021.

“Leo’s departure is one of the worst things about this administration,” Victor Font said bluntly. “Messi is a reference point not only as a soccer player but as a person. Messi reflects who we are as culers. A hardworking, committed, honest leader who loves Barca.”

Font discusses Messi’s return as a player

In the same conversation, Victor Font emphasized the need for Lionel Messi to receive a proper farewell in Barcelona, unlike the press conference he held in 2021 before departing for Paris Saint-Germain. “Messi cannot end his time with Barca with a farewell in a closed room. It’s unthinkable. Messi must retire on the field,” Font said.

However, the club presidential candidate acknowledged that making that goal a reality would require careful planning. “Obviously, how it happens depends on his willingness and the situation he finds himself in at the end of 2026,” Font explained.

That potential return to Barcelona as a player faces a clear obstacle: his contract situation. Leo signed an extension with Inter Miami through December 31, 2028, when he will already be 41 years old. Any return to Barcelona would have to come sooner if Messi intends to do so while still in peak physical and competitive form. To make that happen, an agreement with the MLS club would obviously be required.

