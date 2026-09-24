How to watch Portugal vs Wales in USA: 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal vs Wales on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Portugal vs Wales

WHAT: UEFA Nations League

WHEN: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT • Thursday, September 24, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Portugal enters a new era as they host Wales in the opening match of their Nations League campaign. After a disappointing exit at the hands of Spain in the Round of 16 of the World Cup, the Portuguese side is under new management with Jorge Jesus at the helm. This clash at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon is a crucial first test for Jesus, who will be desperate to make a statement and kick off his tenure with a convincing victory in front of a home crowd.

For Wales, this match represents a formidable challenge as they step up to League A. Having been promoted from the second tier, Craig Bellamy’s side must now prove they can compete with Europe’s elite. The Dragons are grappling with poor recent form and the bitter disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup. A positive result in Lisbon would be a massive boost for a team looking to build momentum for the upcoming Euro 2028 qualifiers.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations arrive at this fixture on wildly different trajectories. Portugal is brimming with world-class talent, including Champions League winners and established stars, and is looking to reset after the World Cup. The appointment of Jorge Jesus signals a fresh start, with expectations remaining sky-high. In contrast, Wales is in a period of rebuilding, and their promotion to League A feels like a trial by fire, especially given their recent struggles and a string of injuries to key players.

The tactical battle will likely pit Portugal’s aggressive, high-pressing style against a resilient Welsh counter-attack. Jorge Jesus is known for implementing a high-tempo game, and his side will aim to dominate possession and apply relentless pressure. Wales will likely concede territory, stay compact defensively, and look to exploit the pace of forwards like Daniel James and Brennan Johnson in transition. The match could be decided by Portugal’s ability to break down a low block and Wales’ clinical execution on the break.

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Motivation is clear for both sides. As the reigning Nations League champions, Portugal is under immense pressure to begin their title defense with a dominant performance. The players will also be eager to impress their new manager. For Wales, the primary goal is survival in League A. Every point is vital, and this tournament serves as a critical springboard to prepare and build confidence for the more significant Euro 2028 qualification campaign.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this has been a one-sided fixture. In the four occasions these nations have met, Portugal has emerged victorious three times, underscoring their long-standing dominance. Wales has managed only a single win, which came in a friendly match decades ago, highlighting the significant gap between the two sides over the years.

The most recent and meaningful encounter took place in the semi-finals of EURO 2016. In what was Wales’ furthest-ever run in a major tournament, their dream was ended by a 2-0 Portugal victory. That result propelled Portugal to the final, where they would lift the trophy. The other meetings were international friendlies, with the last Welsh win dating back to 1951.

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The statistical trends heavily favor the home side. Across their four meetings, Portugal has scored nine goals while conceding just three. This offensive output, combined with their historical ability to secure wins in crucial moments, paints a clear picture. Wales has consistently struggled to breach the Portuguese defense in competitive settings, a trend they will be desperate to reverse in Lisbon.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Portugal enters this new cycle with a refreshed squad under new leadership, while Wales arrives significantly hampered by a growing injury list.

Under new manager Jorge Jesus, Portugal’s first squad selection blends established veterans with emerging talent. The controversial inclusion of 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines, but Jesus has also brought in new faces like goalkeeper Samuel Soares and forward Fábio Silva. Key players like Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva retain their spots, though notable absentees include Matheus Nunes and Nelson Semedo.

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Wales faces a much tougher situation, with manager Craig Bellamy’s options limited by injuries to several key starters. Harry Wilson, Nathan Broadhead, and Joe Rodon are all sidelined, forcing a tactical reshuffle. This crisis means Brennan Johnson, who typically plays wider, may be deployed as a makeshift striker, a testament to the selection challenges facing the Welsh side.

Portugal Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo.

This lineup reflects Jorge Jesus’ likely preference for technical quality and attacking firepower. Bruno Fernandes is expected to orchestrate the attack from the number ten role, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line as Portugal looks to assert dominance from the opening whistle.

Wales Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Ward; Williams, Cabango, Davies, DaSilva; Ampadu, James; Brooks, Wilson, James; Johnson.

Forced by injuries, this formation aims to provide defensive solidity while relying on the pace of its wide players for counter-attacking threats. Brennan Johnson’s role as the central forward will be crucial, as Wales will need to be efficient with their limited scoring opportunities.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Portugal vs Wales match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to the Nations League, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can stream matches from leagues such as LaLiga, Budesliga, and UEFA Champions League, providing comprehensive coverage for any soccer fan.

A subscription to the service costs just $14.99 per month, offering excellent value for the sheer volume of live sports content available. This plan ensures you won’t miss a moment of the action from Europe’s biggest international competitions.

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Beyond soccer, the platform also features a deep library of movies, TV shows, and other live sports, making it a complete entertainment package for the entire household. From blockbuster films to exclusive series, there is always something to watch.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Nations League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.