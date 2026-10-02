Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
uefa nations league
Comments

Robert Lewandowski breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for oldest hat-trick in Nations League history

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Robert Lewandowski of Poland and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of Poland and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Robert Lewandowski etched his name into the UEFA Nations League record books on Friday, scoring a hat-trick for Poland in a 6-0 rout of Romania and taking Cristiano Ronaldo‘s place as the oldest player ever to net a treble in the competition’s history.

At 38 years and 42 days old, Lewandowski surpassed the previous mark set by Ronaldo, who was 34 years and 120 days old when he scored a hat-trick for Portugal against Switzerland in the 2019 Nations League semifinal.

Lewandowski struck in the 24th, 47th and 86th minutes as Poland cruised past Romania, taking his international tally to 92 goals and marking the seventh hat-trick of his career with the national team. The performance also moved him into sole possession of sixth place on the all-time list of international goal-scorers.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The milestone came during Lewandowski’s 170th appearance for Poland, a record for the most caps in the nation’s history, underscoring the remarkable longevity that has kept the 38-year-old striker among Europe’s most dangerous forwards well into the twilight of his career.

Tweet placeholder

Lewandowski’s place among Europe’s greats

Friday’s performance wasn’t just about the age record — it also pushed Lewandowski further up two of international football’s most exclusive lists. His 92 international goals now rank him third among all-time European scorers for their national teams, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo’s 147 for Portugal and Romelu Lukaku’s 94 for Belgium, with the Fenerbahce forward having also scored today.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal exit may not stop him from receiving UEFA Nations League gold due to one less-known rule

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal exit may not stop him from receiving UEFA Nations League gold due to one less-known rule

Lewandowski’s seventh career hat-trick for Poland also ties him with Hungary’s Sándor Kocsis, leaving just four European players ahead of him on that list: Ronaldo (10 for Portugal), Sweden’s Sven Rydell (9), Germany’s Gerd Müller (8) and Denmark’s Poul Nielsen (8).

At 38 years old and still adding to both lists, Lewandowski shows no signs of slowing down, continuing to close the gap on some of the biggest names in European soccer history with every international window that passes.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi vs Robert Lewandowski: When did the two MLS stars last face each other?

Lionel Messi vs Robert Lewandowski: When did the two MLS stars last face each other?

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are finally facing each other in the Major League Soccer, prompting questions of what was the outcome of the last clash between the two legends.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to rewrite history as Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez, and Karim Benzema pursue the same record

Cristiano Ronaldo set to rewrite history as Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez, and Karim Benzema pursue the same record

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez, and Karim Benzema enter a new season chasing history as one of soccer's greatest individual battles continues to unfold across the world.

Robert Lewandowski claims MLS Player of the Matchday in third Chicago Fire appearance: How does it compare to Lionel Messi?

Robert Lewandowski claims MLS Player of the Matchday in third Chicago Fire appearance: How does it compare to Lionel Messi?

With a brace against Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire brand new star Robert Lewandowski claimed the Player of the Matchday award in his third MLS game, prompting questions on how much it took for Lionel Messi to achieve his first one.

Lewandowski scores first Chicago Fire brace in his third game: How many matches did Messi need?

Lewandowski scores first Chicago Fire brace in his third game: How many matches did Messi need?

Robert Lewandowski scored his first MLS brace with Chicago Fire, leaving many wondering how many matches it took Lionel Messi to score his brace with Inter Miami.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo