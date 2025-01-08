Inter Miami CF will lose another Argentine player as Franco Negri departs to join San Diego FC in Major League Soccer (MLS), ending his time as a teammate of Lionel Messi.

The move comes as Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano reshapes his squad for the 2025 season, incorporating new players alongside Messi. The departure of Negri, who hails from Córdoba, Argentina, marks yet another change in the Inter Miami lineup as they prepare for a new season.

The departure of Franco Negri represents another loss for Inter Miami’s squad, a team captained by Lionel Messi. The left-back, formerly of Newell’s Old Boys, will join San Diego FC for their inaugural MLS season.

Negri made 32 appearances for Inter Miami, starting 25 times. He contributed 2 goals and 3 assists during his time with the club, but his playing time diminished following the arrival of Jordi Alba.

San Diego FC’s sporting director, Tyler Heaps, explained their decision to sign Negri, highlighting his key attributes and their potential value to the club’s development. “His composure on the ball and his ability to influence both defense and attack bring a level of talent and leadership that will be invaluable as we lay the groundwork for our 2025 project,” Heaps stated. His acquisition demonstrates San Diego’s strategic planning and ambition as they build their team from the ground up.

Messi’s return to Inter Miami

After spending the beginning of January in Argentina, Lionel Messi will rejoin Inter Miami in preparation for the new season. His first appearances are scheduled for:

Saturday, January 18th: Friendly match against Club América of Mexico in Las Vegas

These matches represent crucial milestones for both Messi and Inter Miami, marking Messi’s return to competitive action after the FIFA World Cup break and the official start of the new MLS season. They also highlight the club’s ambition to make an immediate impact in 2025, following a successful but ultimately unfinished 2024 campaign.

Negri’s transfer to San Diego represents a strategic move for both clubs. While Inter Miami streamlines their squad under Mascherano’s guidance, San Diego acquires a seasoned MLS player to strengthen their inaugural roster.

The move underscores the competitive dynamics within the MLS and the ongoing evolution of Inter Miami’s team composition as they build toward a new season with Messi. It seems Mascherano’s focus is on creating a blend of experienced players and emerging talent, setting the stage for a promising campaign.