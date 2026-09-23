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Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix could have new Portugal roles as Jorge Jesus reveals tactical plan

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix could be set for different roles with Portugal as Jorge Jesus begins a new era with the national team. The coach has already hinted that he has a clear tactical vision for the team, and his comments suggest that some of Portugal’s biggest names may be asked to operate differently from their usual club positions.

Jesus took over as Portugal coach in July 2026, replacing Roberto Martinez after the team’s World Cup last 16 exit. His appointment immediately created interest because he already knows Ronaldo and Felix well from their time together at Al-Nassr.

Portugal’s UEFA Nations League title defence provides Jesus with his first competitive opportunity to put those ideas into practice. Portugal faces Wales on September 24, before also meeting Norway and Denmark during the international window. Thus, the nation’s new coach was asked whether he could fit Joao Palhinha, Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo into the same tactical setup.

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Rather than focusing on where the players currently operate for their clubs, Jesus stressed that he has the freedom to use them differently. “Every coach has their own system. As for the players I have at my disposal, I can play them in different positions from those they play in for their clubs“, he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The answer offered an early glimpse into how Jesus intends to approach his new job. Instead of building the Selecao around the exact roles players occupy at club level, he appears prepared to adjust their positions according to his own tactical ideas.

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Ronaldo and Felix set to move into different roles

The biggest potential change concerns Felix, who has previously been used in several attacking positions throughout his career. Jesus has already indicated that he does not see Felix as a natural winger in his system, preferring to use his technical ability and finishing closer to the center.

“Joao Felix is never for the wing with me,” Jesus reportedly said, highlighting his belief that the attacker is better suited to playing as a second striker or central forward. That could have major implications for how Portugal‘s attack is constructed around Ronaldo.

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Jesus also has a clear view of Ronaldo’s place in the squad. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains the Selecao’s captain and all-time leading scorer, but the coach has repeatedly emphasized that his status will not automatically determine his minutes. “His performance is what matters. The past doesn’t count. His performances will determine the decisions I make in training and in matches.”

The tactical plan finally becomes clearer

Jesus’ comments point toward a system in which Palhinha operates as the deeper midfielder, Felix moves into a central attacking role, and Ronaldo remains the main goalscoring threat.

ronaldo felix

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with Joao Felix after scoring

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That structure would allow Jesus to bring three very different profiles onto the pitch without simply copying their club positions. Palhinha provides defensive security and physicality, Felix can operate between the lines, while Ronaldo can focus on occupying dangerous areas closer to goal.

The coach’s familiarity with Ronaldo and Felix could also make the transition easier. Jesus worked with both players at Al-Nassr during the 2025-26 season, helping the club win the Saudi Pro League title.

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