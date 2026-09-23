Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on working under Jorge Jesus with Portugal after Saudi title win with Al Nassr

Portugal begin their quest to capture the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League title with a familiar partnership at the helm, as Jorge Jesus takes charge of the national team, reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo following their title-winning campaign at Al Nassr.

During the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League season, Ronaldo flourished under his compatriot’s guidance as Al Nassr claimed the league championship. Now, manager and captain aim to replicate that domestic success on the international stage.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Portugal’s opening match against Wales, Ronaldo was questioned about his reunion with Jesus and whether they can transfer their club synergy to the national team.

“I think he was the perfect choice, considering the qualities we all know Coach Jorge Jesus possesses,” Ronaldo said. “The past is the past. And I’ll say it again: it’s a new era, a different atmosphere, different ideas, different tactics, and a different language.

“So, all I hope is that things go as well as possible. (…) It will be a long journey. The coach will remain for many years, and I wish him all the best. I’m sure he was the best choice.”

A new and final chapter for Cristiano Ronaldo

This year, Ronaldo has hinted that the 2026–27 campaign could mark the final season of his professional career. While he has not retired from international duty, the curtain appears to be closing on his iconic career.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo makes Portugal selection stance clear with surprise bench admission ahead of Nations League title defence

The 41-year-old captain remains determined to add more silverware to his collection, with the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League title standing as his primary objective as he looks to secure further glory with Portugal.

Although retirement looms, Ronaldo’s relentless competitive drive leaves open the possibility of extending his playing days even further—perhaps even aiming for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, where Portugal will serve as co-hosts.

A demanding path in the Nations League

Portugal face a rigorous start to their Nations League campaign in a group that features Wales, Denmark, and a dual fixture against Norway.

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Many observers view this group as one of the most challenging Portugal has encountered in the tournament. Norway, following a breakout performance at the 2026 World Cup, are widely regarded as top contenders to capture the Nations League crown in this edition.