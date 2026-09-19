Cristiano Ronaldo heads into FIFA break as international goals record stands tall at 146: How many does Lionel Messi have?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remain at the center of the international goals conversation, even as their careers with Portugal and Argentina have taken very different paths. Heading into the upcoming international break, Ronaldo’s incredible scoring record remains unmatched, while Messi is preparing for an emotional farewell to the national team.

Messi is expected to make his final Argentina appearance against Benin on October 6 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, bringing the curtain down on an extraordinary international career. Ronaldo, meanwhile, remains involved with Portugal after being selected by Jorge Jesus, who is beginning a new era following the national team’s disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

The Argentine superstar was included in Lionel Scaloni’s squad for three upcoming friendlies against Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin, with the latter expected to be his farewell appearance. The 39-year-old announced his retirement from international action in August after La Albiceleste reached the 2026 World Cup final, where it lost to Spain.

Ronaldo remains at top of international scoring charts

Ronaldo has scored 146 goals in 233 appearances for Portugal, maintaining a significant advantage at the top of the all-time men’s international scoring list. The 41-year-old has continued to find the net deep into his career, with his longevity becoming one of the defining features of his international record.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

His total includes goals across World Cup and European Championship qualifying, major tournaments and the UEFA Nations League. The 41-year-old is also the leading scorer in European Championship history, adding another layer to a record that has been built over more than two decades.

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The next major milestone is already obvious: 150 international goals. Ronaldo needs only four more strikes to reach the landmark, although whether he gets there will depend on future selection, fitness and his decision about how long he wants to continue representing the Selecao das Quinas.

How many international goals does Messi have?

The answer is 125 goals in 207 appearances for Argentina, leaving the Inter Miami star 21 goals behind Ronaldo on the all-time list. Whether or not the Argentine can add to his already impressive scoring record in the forthcoming friendly matches will determine how he ends his international career.

Rank Player Nation Goals Appearances (Caps) 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 146 233 2. Lionel Messi Argentina 125 207 3. Ali Daei Iran 108 148 4. Sunil Chhetri India 95 157 5. Romelu Lukaku Belgium 93 132

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Messi’s final years with Argentina were filled with major achievements, including the 2022 World Cup and Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024. He also helped the nation win the 2022 Finalissima, completing a remarkable transformation from years of international disappointment to sustained success.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina looks on

There is another important distinction between the two legends. Messi finished with more World Cup goals than Ronaldo, while Ronaldo holds the overall international scoring record by a considerable margin.

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