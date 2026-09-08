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Harry Kane eyes Ballon d’Or after ‘by far’ best personal season amid Champions League aspirations with Bayern

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Harry Kane of Bayern Munich.
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane stands as one of the frontrunners to capture the 2026 Ballon d’Or following a historic 2025-26 campaign that cemented his place among the most prolific individual seasons in soccer history. While reiterating his commitment to winning the UEFA Champions League, the English superstar has turned his attention to individual accolades following what he called “by far” his finest professional year.

Demonstrating elite form in front of goal, Kane concluded the 2025-26 campaign with 73 total goals, marking the second-highest single-season tally in history. The haul saw him surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s 69-goal mark from 2011-12, trailing only Lionel Messi’s record 82-goal campaign that same year. However, falling short in both the Champions League and the 2026 World Cup has left the award race tightly contested.

Speaking with TNT Sports on Monday, Kane assessed his chances of claiming the Ballon d’Or while reflecting on his personal achievements: “Of course, now it is out of my hands, it is down to the voters and the people who decide it. The season I had was my best season by far, and we’ll have to wait and see.

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On Tuesday, France Football unveiled its 30-player shortlist for the honor, with Kane featuring as one of four Bayern Munich representatives alongside Dayot Upamecano, Luis Diaz, and Michael Olise. “I’m happy that I am in contention, so we will have to wait and see,” he concluded.

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Throughout the 2025-26 domestic campaign, Kane dominated German soccer by helping Bayern sweep every domestic trophy available, securing the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and DFL-Supercup titles. On the international stage, Bayern fell in the Champions League semifinals to PSG, while Kane led England to a third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup, marking the Three Lions’ best tournament run since winning the title in 1966.

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The Champions League: Kane’s primary objective

Kane’s move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in 2023 represented a clear statement of intent to compete for Europe’s premier honors. Entering the 2026-27 campaign, his fourth season with the Bavarian giants, the English striker has identified the Champions League as the club’s ultimate objective.

Reflecting on recent European setbacks, Kane made his expectations clear: “We’re really close. I think last year was the finest of margins – to go out to a team who has won the Champions League back to back. We’re coming into this season now saying that it needs to be our year.

During his debut season in Germany in 2023-24, Bayern suffered a 4-3 aggregate elimination against eventual champions Real Madrid in the semifinals, followed by a quarterfinal exit to eventual finalists Inter Milan by the same aggregate scoreline the following year. A dramatic 6-5 aggregate loss to eventual champions PSG in last season’s semifinals once again left Bayern on the threshold of the final, with Kane expecting the 2026-27 campaign to mark their breakthrough.

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