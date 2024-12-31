West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has been released from the hospital after miraculously escaping a serious car accident that could have cost him his life. The Jamaican international suffered a fractured leg in the incident and underwent emergency surgery.

According to reports from The Sun, Antonio spent almost a month in the hospital before being discharged. The accident highlights the risks faced by professional athletes, and the player’s recovery will be a long and difficult one.

With his contract expiring this summer, the 34-year-old striker can now focus on his recovery and his future in soccer. Antonio is expected to meet with West Ham officials this week to discuss his future.

The club’s history of supporting players through serious injuries suggests that they might be willing to extend his contract, as they did with Angelo Ogbonna in 2021 following a serious knee injury. The club will be assessing several factors when considering contract extension, including the severity of the injury and the player’s potential to make a significant contribution to the team in future seasons.

Details of the accident: A miraculous escape

Antonio was involved in a serious accident on December 7th near Theydon Bois, Essex. His £260,000 Ferrari left the road and crashed into a tree in Epping Forest. He was trapped in the wreckage for over 45 minutes while emergency services worked to free him.

The speed at which he was driving and the significant damage to the vehicle emphasize the seriousness of the situation. The accident happened on his way home from training. The miraculous nature of the player’s escape from serious injury has generated significant attention in the media.

West Ham confirmed that Antonio was in a stable condition following his surgery. His teammates were shocked by the incident, and photos of the damaged car circulating online highlight the severity of the crash. They visited him in the hospital along with club officials. The strong support from the team itself will be a key factor in his recovery and rehabilitation. The club’s response highlights the positive relationships within the team.

Antonio was released from hospital 24 days after the accident and is now recovering at home. He will miss the remainder of the season. His contract is due to expire this summer, and the club has yet to decide on a contract extension. However, discussions are expected to take place soon.