Lionel Messi arrived at FC Barcelona in 2000 at the age of just 13. From there, he embarked on a journey through the academy, “La Masia,” before making his way into the first team, ultimately cementing his legacy as the greatest player in the club’s history. Even after his sudden departure in 2021 and his move to Inter Miami, the Argentine still holds the club in high regard. Recently, he revealed the two people who had the most profound impact on his career at Barcelona.

Over the course of his 21-year tenure at the club, Messi worked alongside countless players, coaches, managers, rivals, staff, and executives. In a recent interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Messi was asked about the personalities who had the most significant influence on his time at Barcelona. Without hesitation, the Argentine named two legends who shaped his career.

“I think there are two (people) who marked me a lot for different reasons. Pep, because I had him as a coach for many years and we achieved incredible things that we never would have imagined. And Ronaldinho, because of the way he welcomed me, how he helped me—he was a huge help during my early days with the first team,” Messi told MD.

Pep Guardiola was Messi’s second coach at Barcelona, succeeding Frank Rijkaard, and was pivotal in elevating the team to new heights. Under Guardiola, Barcelona achieved remarkable success, including the historic “Sextuple” in 2009, while Messi enjoyed his best seasons, notably setting the record for most goals in a season in 2011-12, with 73 goals.

As for Ronaldinho, Messi was the Brazilian’s eager pupil. At that time, Ronaldinho was the star of the team, but he took Messi under his wing, offering guidance and mentorship. One of the defining moments of their partnership came when Ronaldinho provided the assist for Messi’s first-ever goal for Barcelona.

Beyond Guardiola and Ronaldinho, Messi also reflected on other key figures from his Barcelona days: “I also remember a lot of Andres (Iniesta) and Xavi as teammates, and the three players I’m with here in Miami (Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez), who are also friends. And of course, a special mention to Tito Vilanova, whom we miss so much.”

Messi’s wishes for Barcelona

Although Messi was forced to leave Barcelona in 2021 due to the club’s financial difficulties, his affection for the club remains strong. The Argentine has often spoken about his desire to return to the city in the short-to-mid term. Now, he has openly shared his wishes for the future of the club that shaped his career:

“I hope the club can return to being what it always was. In addition to being a global reference, which it never stopped being, I want it to always be fighting for titles until the very end of each season… I would love to see Barça winning La Liga, the Copa, and also the Champions League again. And in the years when that isn’t possible, at least I hope they compete until the very last moment.”

While Messi is no longer playing for Barcelona, he remains a devoted fan of the club. As he watches their resurgence this season, the legendary forward expressed admiration for the work of coach Hansi Flick, particularly his ability to develop young talent—something that has been a hallmark of the club’s recent history.