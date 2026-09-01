Lionel Messi’s Argentina farewell sparks fresh Cristiano Ronaldo mystery as truth on social media retirement message emerges

Lionel Messi‘s decision to end his Argentina career has sent another wave of emotion through world soccer, while Cristiano Ronaldo has unexpectedly become part of the conversation. A message supposedly connected to the Portuguese superstar has begun circulating online, creating fresh intrigue around the final chapter of Messi’s international story and the relationship between two players who defined an era.

Messi’s farewell was always going to generate an enormous reaction. After more than two decades with Argentina, the 39-year-old leaves behind a legacy packed with records, major trophies and memories that transformed the national team’s fortunes.

The Argentine superstar retired from international soccer on August 31, 2026, ending a 21-year journey with the national team. He departs as their all-time leader for appearances and goals, with 207 caps and 125 goals to his name.

His career also delivered the trophies that once seemed impossible to win. Argentina lifted the 2021 Copa America, 2022 Finalissima, 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America, with Messi eventually becoming the central figure in one of the greatest periods in the national team’s history.

His final appearance came in the 2026 World Cup final, where Argentina suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain. Despite that disappointment, the 39-year-old’s international career had already secured a place among the most decorated chapters in the history of the sport.

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Supposed message from Ronaldo changes the story

Almost immediately after Messi’s farewell, social media users began sharing what appeared to be an emotional message from Ronaldo. The alleged tribute referred to their more than 15-year rivalry, claiming that the two stars had pushed each other to unprecedented levels while developing genuine respect away from the competition.

The supposed message contained particularly touching words about Messi’s influence. “The rivalry was real… but so was the respect,” the message allegedly read, before adding, “You inspired millions. You inspired me too.” It reportedly ended with another emotional line: “Rest now, brother. You earned it. Cristiano.”

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Given the history between the pair, the message was almost perfectly designed to go viral. Messi and Ronaldo spent more than a decade competing for the biggest individual awards and trophies, while their battles between Barcelona and Real Madrid became some of the most memorable encounters soccer has ever produced.

The truth behind the viral Ronaldo tribute

However, there is a major problem with the story: Cristiano Ronaldo did not send the heartfelt retirement message attributed to him. After thorough fact-checking of Ronaldo’s official social-media activity and contemporary reporting, the screenshot and accompanying text are fabricated, with no credible evidence showing that Ronaldo posted or commented those words following Messi’s retirement.

Ronaldo’s actual activity around the time of Messi’s announcement was considerably different. The Portuguese forward shared training-related content accompanied by the caption “Keep pushing,” rather than publishing the lengthy tribute that spread across social media.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shakes hands with Lionel Messi of Argentina

The absence of the message from the Portuguese’s official channels is significant, particularly because a statement of that magnitude would almost certainly have attracted coverage from major soccer publications. No credible report verified the alleged Instagram comment, while the supposed screenshot provided no reliable evidence that it originated from Ronaldo’s account.