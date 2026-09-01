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Gabriel Jesus makes honest admission about his role expectations after joining FC Barcelona

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Gabriel Jesus, new FC Barcelona player
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesGabriel Jesus, new FC Barcelona player

FC Barcelona have secured a new center forward, though perhaps not the one fans initially expected. Gabriel Jesus has joined the Blaugrana, and the Brazilian is fully aware of the role he will play with his new club.

With Julian Alvarez staying at Atletico Madrid, Barcelona were forced to explore other options in the transfer market for a center forward. Over in the Premier League, Arsenal were willing to part ways with Gabriel Jesus, making Barcelona an ideal destination for the striker.

On Tuesday, Gabriel Jesus spoke to the media regarding his move to the club. The Brazilian expressed his excitement about joining Barcelona, while acknowledging that it will be a challenge to break into an already dominant starting lineup.

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“I haven’t come here to improve the team because they’re f***ing great,” Jesus said during his press conference. “(Laughs) Sorry, they’re really great—I’ve just come here to help.”

Gabriel Jesus aims to regain top form at FC Barcelona

Recent seasons have been challenging for Gabriel Jesus. Struggling with injuries and inconsistent form, the Brazilian has found it difficult to replicate the level of performance he displayed at Manchester City that initially prompted Arsenal to sign him.

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Barcelona sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal with Atletico Madrid denying Julian Alvarez transfer

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Barcelona sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal with Atletico Madrid denying Julian Alvarez transfer

However, things could take a turn for the better in Barcelona. While he understands that a starting spot is far from guaranteed, Barcelona’s demanding schedule should offer him plenty of rotational minutes without the intense pressure that comes with being an undisputed starter.

Currently, Raphinha has been operating as a false nine, with Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon occasionally rotating through the central attack. Gabriel Jesus now gives manager Hansi Flick a natural option off the bench—a player who knows the position intimately and can afford Raphinha much-needed rest during a long campaign.

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