Former Barcelona’s Iñigo Martinez on Lamine Yamal’s rise: ‘I don’t think he’s aware of the burden he’s carrying’

Daniel Villar Pardo

Iñigo Martinez and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona.
Despite arriving as a veteran, Iñigo Martinez joined Barcelona and swiftly became a key figure in their defense. His experience contributed to securing three titles, witnessing the rise of 16-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal as the team’s standout player. Martinez shared insights into his relationship with the young star, shedding light on Yamal’s exceptional mentality.

“I had a special relationship with Lamine, which was mutual from the very beginning. And it’s true that he saw me as a role model, like a father in the locker room… But I don’t think he’s aware of the burden he’s carrying, because at 18, he’s a soccer player who has to pull the team together. I hope he continues like this, because the day he realises it, it will weigh on him,” Iñigo Martinez said, via Cope.

Lamine Yamal consistently excels among soccer’s elite, showcasing remarkable talent against seasoned veterans. At just 18, he has amassed 27 goals and 38 assists over 120 games. However, his influence extends beyond these impressive stats as he dazzles with his speed and knack for creating opportunities for teammates. Yamal stands out as the team’s most influential player, embracing the challenge of leading a new era in soccer with ease and confidence.

Following Ansu Fati’s departure, Lamine Yamal has embraced the iconic number 10 jersey at Barcelona, a legacy left by Lionel Messi. He quickly made his mark this season, securing a remarkable second place in the 2025 Ballon d’Or that underscores his ability to surpass established contenders. In the 2025-26 season, Yamal aims to lead Barcelona to a long-awaited Champions League triumph, positioning the club at the peak of global soccer.

Inigo Martinez celebrates with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona during the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick opens up on Lamine Yamal’s role in the lineup

Upon his arrival in 2024, Hansi Flick faced the challenge of leading a youthful Barcelona squad, notably featuring standouts Gavi and Pedri. Embracing the potential of his young talents, Flick strategically centered his offensive strategy around Lamine Yamal, while repositioning Raphinha as an attacking midfielder or left winger. Amid the last season, the German coach revealed the importance of the young star in the lineup.

Lamine has become indispensable for us. At just 17 (now 18), he controls the rhythm, creates chances, and influences games like a seasoned professional. We’ve built much of our attacking play around his ability to unlock defenses,” Hansi Flick said, via press conference on December 2024.

Despite these statements from last season, Hansi remains committed to Lamine’s crucial role in the lineup. Prior to his injury, Lamine started all five games he was available for, netting two goals and providing four assists. His value extends beyond scoring; his creativity and playmaking elevate the entire team’s performance. Even if he owns an immense pressure on him, he continues to shine in the global scene.

