How to watch Norway vs Denmark in USA: 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Norway vs Denmark on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Norway vs Denmark

WHAT: Nations League

WHEN: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT • Thursday, September 24, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Norway enters the new Nations League campaign riding a wave of confidence after a remarkable run to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. Now promoted to League A, Ståle Solbakken’s side is eager to prove they belong among Europe’s elite. Led by the formidable attacking duo of Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, the Norwegians possess the firepower to challenge any defense and will look to make a statement in their opening fixture on home soil.

For Denmark, this match is about redemption. A heartbreaking penalty shootout loss in the playoff final saw them miss out on the World Cup, a major disappointment for a squad filled with talent. Under pressure to deliver, coach Brian Riemer knows that a strong start in a difficult group containing Portugal and Wales is essential. This Nordic derby presents a perfect opportunity for the Danes to reset and prove their quality against a surging rival.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations arrive in Oslo on completely different trajectories. Norway’s impressive World Cup performance, where they went toe-to-toe with England, has established them as a legitimate threat. Their promotion to the Nations League’s top tier is a testament to their growth. In contrast, Denmark is in a rebuilding phase, needing to regain momentum after the psychological blow of failing to qualify for the summer’s main event.

The tactical battle will likely be decided by a clash of styles. Norway will lean on its high-octane offense, utilizing the creative genius of Martin Ødegaard to supply chances for the world’s most clinical striker, Erling Haaland. Denmark is expected to counter with a more structured and controlled approach. Their midfield, anchored by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Morten Hjulmand, will aim to disrupt Norway’s rhythm, control possession, and create opportunities in transition.

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Motivation is high on both sides for this Group A4 opener. A positive result is crucial for survival and ambitions of advancing to the playoffs. For Norway, it’s a chance to solidify their status as a top-tier European team. For Denmark, it’s a critical first step in moving past their recent setbacks and re-establishing their credentials on the international stage.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Denmark has had the upper hand in this rivalry. The Danes are unbeaten in their last seven encounters with Norway, securing four wins and three draws. This psychological edge could play a part, even though the teams’ current forms suggest a shift in the balance of power.

Looking at recent results, Denmark defeated Norway 3-1 in a friendly in June 2024 and also secured a 2-0 victory in a Euro qualifier back in 2011. However, many of their recent clashes have been tightly contested. The last competitive meeting in Norway ended in a 1-1 draw during the same Euro 2011 qualification campaign.

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A significant trend emerges when these teams play in Norway: goals. All five previous head-to-head matches hosted by Norway have seen both teams find the back of the net. This aligns with Norway’s recent defensive record, as they have conceded at least one goal in 12 of their last 13 matches. While Denmark’s overall away form is a concern—just two wins in their last ten competitive road games—they have the offensive talent to exploit any Norwegian lapses.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers have nearly full-strength squads to choose from, with only a couple of notable absences affecting their selections for this crucial Nations League opener.

Norway will be without Alexander Sørloth and Jens Petter Hauge, but their core lineup remains intact. Manager Ståle Solbakken is expected to stick with the 4-3-3 formation that brought them so much success during the World Cup, ensuring continuity and capitalizing on the established chemistry between his key players.

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Denmark is missing Mathias Jensen and Mohamed Daramy, but coach Brian Riemer can still field a strong XI. He is also likely to opt for a 4-3-3 setup, relying on a robust midfield to control the center of the park and provide service for Napoli striker Rasmus Højlund, who will lead the attacking line.

Norway Projected XI (4-3-3): Nyland; Wolfe, Heggem, Ajer, Ryerson; Berg, Berge, Ødegaard; Schjelderup, Haaland, Nusa.

This lineup is built for dynamic, attacking soccer. The strategy is clear: get the ball to captain Martin Ødegaard, who will act as the creative engine, orchestrating play and feeding through-balls to the unstoppable Erling Haaland. Flanked by the pace of Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup, Norway’s front three possesses the speed and skill to overwhelm Denmark’s defense.

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Denmark Projected XI (4-3-3): Hermansen; Bah, Christensen, Dorgu, Andersen; Bidstrup, Hjulmand, Højbjerg; Damsgaard, Højlund, Isaksen.

Denmark’s formation focuses on midfield dominance. The double-pivot of Morten Hjulmand and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg will be tasked with breaking up Norway’s attacks and launching counters. Rasmus Højlund provides a physical presence up front, and he will be the primary target for crosses and passes from wingers Mikkel Damsgaard and Gustav Isaksen.

More details on how to watch

You can watch Norway vs Denmark on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox, as well as web browsers and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

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In addition to the Nations League, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a massive library of soccer content. This includes other top European competitions such as LaLiga and Bundesliga, ensuring you can follow all the action throughout the season.

A subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99 per month. This plan offers incredible value, bundling live sports with a vast catalog of on-demand entertainment.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Nations League games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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