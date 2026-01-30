Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo sends short but powerful one-word message as his 961st career goal keeps Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League title dream alive

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix in win over Al-Kholood
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix in win over Al-Kholood

Cristiano Ronaldo once again found himself at the center of attention as Al-Nassr delivered a statement victory that reshaped the Saudi Pro League title race. In a season defined by momentum swings and relentless pressure at the top, the club traveled to Buraidah to face Al-Kholood, knowing that anything less than three points would all but end its ambitions. Instead, Al-Nassr responded with authority — and Ronaldo, inevitably, delivered when it mattered most.

The night ended with a comfortable scoreline, a crucial climb up the table, and a brief yet striking message from Ronaldo that immediately caught the attention of supporters and rivals alike. It was short, direct, and loaded with meaning — a reflection of both personal milestones and collective belief.

Jorge Jesus’ side began the match in control, dominating possession and territory from the opening whistle. However, despite the pressure, Al-Kholood resisted. Then, everything changed within minutes of the restart. Just two minutes into the second half, the visitors finally found the breakthrough, and it came through the familiar Portuguese connection.

Joao Felix timed his run perfectly, broke the offside trap, and squared the ball unselfishly for Cristiano Ronaldo, who tapped into an empty net. The goal was simple in execution, but monumental in significance. It marked Ronaldo’s 17th Saudi Pro League goal of the season and the 961st goal of his professional career, bringing him ever closer to the unprecedented 1,000-goal milestone.

Title race reignited

With confidence surging, Al-Nassr struck again just six minutes later. Joao Felix delivered a precise corner to the near post, where Mohamed Simakan rose highest to power home a commanding header. From that moment on, the contest tilted decisively. Al-Kholood struggled to respond, and matters worsened when captain Hattan Bahebri was sent off following a VAR review for an off-the-ball elbow on Simakan.

Reduced to ten men, the home side could no longer contain the visitors. Al-Nassr continued to probe, and the third goal arrived late when Kingsley Coman converted a penalty after being fouled inside the area. The final whistle confirmed a 3-0 victory, its fourth consecutive league win, and a return to second place in the table.

The result carried major implications. Al-Nassr moved to 43 points from 18 matches, closing the gap to league leader Al-Hilal to just three points. With Al-Hilal having dropped points in recent rounds, the balance of the title race has shifted once more. Defensive solidity has returned, attacking confidence is growing, and belief is spreading through the squad.

What did Ronaldo say after the game?

After the final whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to write, “RISING!” There was no long caption, no explanation; just a single word accompanying images of celebration with teammates. That one word captured everything: Al-Nassr’s resurgencethe Portuguese’s relentless pursuit of history, and a club refusing to fade quietly from the title conversation.

