How to watch Barcelona vs Alaves match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 LaLiga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Alaves on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Barcelona vs Alaves WHAT LaLiga WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026 WHERE Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona host Alaves on Saturday, October 31 off the back of a rough stretch. They lost 1-2 to Real Madrid on October 25 and fell 2-4 to Paris SG on October 20, conceding plenty of goals in both games. Before that slide they did put five past Betis in a 5-2 win on October 17, so the attack has not gone away. They need a response at home to settle things down after back to back defeats against elite opposition.

Alaves come into the match without a win in their last three outings. A 1-1 draw with Málaga on October 23 followed consecutive losses, 1-2 to Celta on October 18 and 1-2 to Atlético on October 10. The draw at least stopped the bleeding, but they have not found the net more than once in any of those three matches. A trip to Barcelona is a tough spot to try to turn that form around.

Barcelona vs Alaves: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Alaves vs. Barcelona 1-0 May 13, 2026 Primera División Barcelona vs. Alaves 3-1 November 29, 2025 Primera División Barcelona vs. Alaves 1-0 February 2, 2025 Primera División Alaves vs. Barcelona 0-3 October 6, 2024 Primera División Alaves vs. Barcelona 1-3 February 3, 2024 Primera División Barcelona vs. Alaves 2-1 November 12, 2023 Primera División Alaves vs. Barcelona 0-1 January 23, 2022 Primera División Barcelona vs. Alaves 1-1 October 30, 2021 Primera División Barcelona vs. Alaves 5-1 February 13, 2021 Primera División Alaves vs. Barcelona 1-1 October 31, 2020 Primera División

2026-27 LaLiga standings before Matchday 11

# Team P GD Pts 1 Barcelona 10 +29 27 2 Atletico Madrid 10 +12 25 3 Real Madrid 10 +15 24 4 Real Betis 10 +2 20 5 Real Sociedad 10 +1 19 6 Sevilla 10 +0 17 7 Alaves 10 +3 12 8 Athletic Club 9 +3 12 9 Celta Vigo 10 +3 12 10 Villarreal 10 +1 12 11 Deportivo 10 +0 11 12 Osasuna 10 -10 11 13 Santander 10 -11 11 14 Levante 10 -3 10 15 Elche 10 -3 10 16 Rayo Vallecano 9 -8 9 17 Getafe 10 -10 9 18 Espanyol 10 -2 8 19 Valencia 10 -10 6 20 Malaga 10 -12 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games

Game Day Time (ET) Villarreal vs. Espanyol Friday, October 30, 2026 4:00 PM Levante vs. Atletico Madrid Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:00 AM Rayo Vallecano vs. Celta Vigo Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:15 AM Real Betis vs. Malaga Saturday, October 31, 2026 1:30 PM Barcelona vs. Alaves Saturday, October 31, 2026 4:00 PM Getafe vs. Sevilla Sunday, November 1, 2026 8:00 AM Santander vs. Real Madrid Sunday, November 1, 2026 10:15 AM Elche vs. Valencia Sunday, November 1, 2026 12:30 PM Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad Sunday, November 1, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With ESPN+, you can watch Barcelona vs Alaves and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary