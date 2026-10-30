How to watch Barcelona vs Alaves match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 LaLiga

|WHO
|Barcelona vs Alaves
|WHAT
|LaLiga
|WHEN
|4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Barcelona vs Alaves: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Alaves vs. Barcelona
|1-0
|May 13, 2026
|Primera División
|Barcelona vs. Alaves
|3-1
|November 29, 2025
|Primera División
|Barcelona vs. Alaves
|1-0
|February 2, 2025
|Primera División
|Alaves vs. Barcelona
|0-3
|October 6, 2024
|Primera División
|Alaves vs. Barcelona
|1-3
|February 3, 2024
|Primera División
|Barcelona vs. Alaves
|2-1
|November 12, 2023
|Primera División
|Alaves vs. Barcelona
|0-1
|January 23, 2022
|Primera División
|Barcelona vs. Alaves
|1-1
|October 30, 2021
|Primera División
|Barcelona vs. Alaves
|5-1
|February 13, 2021
|Primera División
|Alaves vs. Barcelona
|1-1
|October 31, 2020
|Primera División
2026-27 LaLiga standings before Matchday 11
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|10
|+29
|27
|2
|Atletico Madrid
|10
|+12
|25
|3
|Real Madrid
|10
|+15
|24
|4
|Real Betis
|10
|+2
|20
|5
|Real Sociedad
|10
|+1
|19
|6
|Sevilla
|10
|+0
|17
|7
|Alaves
|10
|+3
|12
|8
|Athletic Club
|9
|+3
|12
|9
|Celta Vigo
|10
|+3
|12
|10
|Villarreal
|10
|+1
|12
|11
|Deportivo
|10
|+0
|11
|12
|Osasuna
|10
|-10
|11
|13
|Santander
|10
|-11
|11
|14
|Levante
|10
|-3
|10
|15
|Elche
|10
|-3
|10
|16
|Rayo Vallecano
|9
|-8
|9
|17
|Getafe
|10
|-10
|9
|18
|Espanyol
|10
|-2
|8
|19
|Valencia
|10
|-10
|6
|20
|Malaga
|10
|-12
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Villarreal vs. Espanyol
|Friday, October 30, 2026
|4:00 PM
|Levante vs. Atletico Madrid
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Celta Vigo
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|11:15 AM
|Real Betis vs. Malaga
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|1:30 PM
|Barcelona vs. Alaves
|Saturday, October 31, 2026
|4:00 PM
|Getafe vs. Sevilla
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|8:00 AM
|Santander vs. Real Madrid
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|10:15 AM
|Elche vs. Valencia
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad
|Sunday, November 1, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
With ESPN+, you can watch Barcelona vs Alaves and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
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There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Barcelona will face Alaves on Saturday, October 31, for the 2026-27 LaLiga.
- Fubo, ESPN Deportes will carry the Barcelona vs Alaves game in the United States.
- Barcelona lead the head-to-head with 7 wins in their last 10 meetings.