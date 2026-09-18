Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal career faces fresh questions after Jorge Jesus’ grim 1,000th-goal prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal career has entered another intriguing chapter after Jorge Jesus included the 41-year-old in his first squad, but the new coach has already offered a warning that could have bigger implications for the veteran’s future. Ronaldo remains determined to continue representing his country while chasing one of the biggest individual milestones still missing from his extraordinary career.

The decision comes only months after Portugal’s last-16 elimination from the 2026 World Cup, when Ronaldo was left visibly emotional at the final whistle. He had already confirmed that the tournament would be his last World Cup, while his recent admission that “this is probably my last year of football” has added further uncertainty.

For now, however, Ronaldo has no immediate plans to walk away from the national team. Jesus selected him for Portugal’s opening UEFA Nations League fixtures against Wales, Norway and Denmark, giving the forward another opportunity to add to his remarkable international record.

The 41-year-old has scored 146 goals in 233 appearances for Portugal, making him the most prolific scorer and most-capped player in men’s international football. His greatest success with the national team came at Euro 2016, followed by Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

Jesus is also well acquainted with his veteran striker. The 72-year-old previously coached Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, where the pair helped the club win the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title before Jesus replaced Roberto Martinez as Portugal head coach.

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The 1,000-goal question finally gets revealing answer

Behind the international debate is Ronaldo’s relentless pursuit of 1,000 career goals. He currently has 979 official goals for club and country, leaving him 21 strikes short of the extraordinary milestone.

Ronaldo has also suggested that the 2026-27 campaign could be his final season, making the timing particularly significant. If he does retire at the end of the campaign, every remaining appearance for Al-Nassr and Portugal could become part of a race against the clock.

Jesus was then asked whether he could imagine Ronaldo reaching the landmark during the Nations League. His answer provided perhaps the clearest indication yet of where the coach believes the milestone is most likely to arrive. “I don’t know, but I think he’s more likely to score his 1,000th career goal with Al-Nassr than with the Portugal national team,” the coach told the reporters.

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Why the prediction matters for Ronaldo

Jesus’ comment does not mean Ronaldo is being pushed toward international retirement. In fact, his inclusion in the squad confirms that Portugal’s new coach still considers him available for selection, while the performance-based warning applies to every player in the group.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

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However, the prediction highlights a potentially different path for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s final chapter. With Al-Nassr providing far more club fixtures than Portugal has international matches, the Saudi side naturally offers Ronaldo more opportunities to find the 21 goals he needs.

The Selecao’s immediate schedule gives him four Nations League opportunities: Wales on September 24, Norway on September 27, Denmark on October 1, and Norway again on October 4. Those matches could add to his total, but Jesus clearly expects the majority of the remaining goals to come at club level.