Lionel Messi raises fresh injury concerns at Inter Miami training with worrying moment (VIDEO)

Lionel Messi has sparked fresh concern around his fitness after a moment during Inter Miami’s latest training session caught the attention of supporters. The 39-year-old remains central to the club’s ambitions during a crucial part of the MLS season, making every sign of physical discomfort worth watching closely.

Footage from the session has quickly circulated among Inter Miami supporters, with fans immediately connecting the moment to Messi’s previous muscle problems. There is currently no official confirmation that the Argentine has suffered a new injury, however, leaving the situation open to interpretation.

The video, filmed during Inter Miami’s training session this Friday, shows Messi taking part in light work before appearing uncomfortable at one point. He bends over and appears to check or hold his leg while moving more cautiously for a short period.

Messi subsequently continues with the session and is seen carrying on with light drills involving the ball. That detail is important because the footage alone does not establish that Messi has suffered an injury or that he will miss an upcoming match.

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The clip was shared by independent Inter Miami accounts on X (formerly Twitter), with footage originally attributed to Ramao Sports. The images have nevertheless been enough to trigger concern among supporters familiar with Messi’s recent fitness issues.

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Why Messi’s history makes the footage worrying

The reaction is understandable because Messi has experienced several lower-body muscle problems during the past year. Earlier in 2026, a left hamstring muscle overload or fatigue issue forced him off during Miami’s MLS match against Philadelphia Union in May, while he had also dealt with related discomfort earlier in the season.

At 39, Messi’s workload is naturally being monitored more closely than it was earlier in his career. His demanding schedule has included club football with Inter Miami as well as another major international campaign with Argentina, placing additional emphasis on managing his physical condition.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warms up

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That history means even relatively minor signs of discomfort can generate significant attention. Still, players can occasionally stretch, check a muscle or move cautiously during training without the incident developing into an actual injury. For now, the biggest takeaway is that Inter Miami has not announced a new injury involving Messi.

There has also been no confirmed medical update indicating that the forward is facing another hamstring problem or any other specific issue. The circulating footage therefore needs to be treated carefully. While it does show the Argentine appearing to experience a moment of discomfort, there is no evidence from the video alone that he has sustained an injury that will affect his availability.

Why Inter Miami cannot afford Messi setback

The timing would be particularly significant for Inter Miami, which is entering an important stage of the MLS campaign. Messi remains the club’s most influential attacking player, and his availability can have a major effect on the team’s ability to compete across a demanding schedule.

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Supporters have also raised broader questions about player workload, particularly with MLS teams facing congested periods and limited opportunities to rotate their biggest stars. Managing Messi’s minutes could become increasingly important as Inter Miami approaches the decisive part of the season.

The club will therefore have little reason to take unnecessary risks with its captain. If Messi is feeling any discomfort, careful monitoring during the next few training sessions should provide a much clearer indication of whether the moment was simply temporary stiffness or something more serious.

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