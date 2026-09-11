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Lionel Messi awaits new Inter Miami teammates as Matias Galarza and Riquelme Fillipi out vs Nashville SC

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will have to wait a little longer to unveil their newest attacking pieces, as neither Matias Galarza nor Riquelme Fillipi will be available for Saturday’s home clash against Nashville SC at Nu Stadium.

According to Inter Miami insider Jose Armando, both players are still without the necessary visas to join the squad, with interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos noting that their arrivals need a few more days to be finalized.

Galarza, a Paraguayan midfielder, arrived on loan with a purchase option from River Plate, while Fillipi, a Brazilian forward, joined on a permanent transfer from Palmeiras. Both signings were brought in to add depth to Inter Miami’s squad as the club continues chasing silverware on multiple fronts this season.

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Their absence comes at a pivotal moment, with Inter Miami looking for revenge after Nashville thrashed them 4-1 back in August, a result that also has major implications for the Supporters’ Shield race as the two sides battle for positioning in the league’s overall standings down the stretch.

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Nashville currently sit atop the Supporters’ Shield standings with 53 points from 24 matches, while Inter Miami trail in third with 44 points from the same number of games. A win at Nu Stadium wouldn’t close that gap entirely, but it would deliver a psychological blow to the league’s frontrunners and keep Miami’s outside chances at the Shield alive heading into the season’s final stretch.

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Inter Miami’s injury list adds to the squad crunch

The delay in getting Galarza and Fillipi onto the field comes as Inter Miami continue to manage its own list of absentees. Mateo Silvetti remains sidelined after undergoing surgery on a dislocated left shoulder sustained against Atlanta United, while Tadeo Allende is out for the remainder of the season following knee surgery performed in Barcelona.

There was better news elsewhere, as Micael, Gonzalo Lujan, Santiago Morales and Sergio Reguilon have all returned to full training with the group after their respective injury layoffs, giving the coaching staff a few more healthy options to lean on while the club’s newest arrivals wait to be cleared to play.

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