Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set for AFC Champions League reunion with Marcelo Brozovic as ex-Al-Nassr star nears surprise move, but not in Saudi Pro League

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Marcelo Brozovic (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr greet each other
© Getty ImagesMarcelo Brozovic (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr greet each other

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon find himself facing a familiar face in the AFC Champions League, with former Al-Nassr teammate Marcelo Brozovic closing in on a surprise next chapter in the Gulf. The Croatian midfielder has been weighing his options since leaving Al-Nassr, and his next move could create an unexpected reunion with Ronaldo on the continental stage.

Brozovic’s future has been the subject of growing speculation in recent weeks, with potential destinations in Europe also discussed. However, the latest developments suggest that the 33-year-old is preparing to remain in the region, although his next club is outside the Saudi Pro League.

According to Win Win journalist Ismael Mahmoud and journalist Ahmed Ragab, negotiations over the Croatian’s next transfer have reached their final stages. The midfielder is reportedly close to completing a move after becoming a free agent following the end of his Al-Nassr contract.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Brozovic remains in Riyadh for the time being and is expected to travel next weekend to undergo his medical examination. The final details are reportedly being completed before contracts are signed, meaning the transfer could soon become official.

Marcelo Brozovic of Al-Nassr FC during line up prior to the Saudi Pro League match.

Marcelo Brozovic of Al-Nassr FC during line up prior to the Saudi Pro League match.

The situation represents a change from earlier speculation surrounding his future. Brozovic’s agent, Marina Mikulic, recently admitted that the midfielder was still considering his options. “Brozović is currently in Riyadh. We still don’t know what his next destination will be. We are waiting for offers, and we have not been in contact with Al Ittihad or Al Ahli.”

Advertisement

Where will Brozovic reportedly continue his career?

The mystery surrounding Brozovic’s next club has now largely been solved, with Qatari powerhouse Al Sadd reportedly agreeing a one-season contract with the Croatian, including an option for another year.

The proposed deal is structured as a 1+1 contract, allowing Brozovic to remain with Al Sadd beyond the initial campaign if both sides decide to extend the agreement. The move would also keep the experienced midfielder in the Gulf after three seasons in Saudi Arabia.

For Brozovic, it is a significant decision because a Saudi stay and a return to Europe had remained a possibility. Italian clubs, including Fiorentina and Lazio, were reportedly linked with the former Inter star, but those options ultimately failed to materialize.

Advertisement

When could Ronaldo face his former teammate again?

The most intriguing aspect of the move for Al-Nassr supporters is what it could mean for Ronaldo. Al-Nassr is scheduled to face Al Sadd at Al-Awwal Park in the AFC Champions League Elite on November 24, potentially putting the Portuguese superstar against his former midfield partner.

Brozovic and Ronaldo spent three seasons together in Riyadh after the Croatian arrived from Inter in 2023. Their partnership became an important part of Al-Nassr’s midfield, with Brozovic providing control and defensive balance behind the club’s attacking stars.

Advertisement

If the transfer is completed before their continental meeting, Ronaldo and Brozovic could find themselves on opposite sides of the pitch only months after sharing the same dressing room. It would add an extra layer of intrigue to an already important AFC Champions League fixture.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Portuguese coach poised to earn highest salary in world

Portuguese coach poised to earn highest salary in world

The Portuguese coach of Brazilian club Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira, will earn more money than any other coach in the world. The Brazilian league season ends next month. Abel Ferreira is going to accept a lucrative offer from Qatar and leave his position with the Big Green. Abel Ferreira has received an ‘irrefutable’ offer from Al […]

Leeds appoint Javi Gracia as manager until end of season

Leeds appoint Javi Gracia as manager until end of season

Leeds United have confirmed the arrival of head coach Javi Gracia. The coach commits to the club on a short-term deal until the end of the current campaign. However, Leeds also stated that Gracia agreed to a "flexible contract" in their official announcement. "Leeds United are delighted to announce the club have agreed terms with […]

Nottingham Forest announce Andre Ayew signing

Nottingham Forest announce Andre Ayew signing

Nottingham Forest have officially announced the signing of Andre Ayew. Although the transfer deadline day was Tuesday, the Ghana international was able to join Forest because he was a free agent. Ayew recently departed Qatari club Al Sadd. “It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest," proclaimed Ayew during the announcement. “I know how […]

Lionel Messi raises fresh injury concerns at Inter Miami training with worrying moment (VIDEO)

Lionel Messi raises fresh injury concerns at Inter Miami training with worrying moment (VIDEO)

The 39-year-old remains central to the club’s ambitions during a crucial part of the MLS season, making every sign of physical discomfort worth watching closely.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo