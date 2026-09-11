Cristiano Ronaldo set for AFC Champions League reunion with Marcelo Brozovic as ex-Al-Nassr star nears surprise move, but not in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon find himself facing a familiar face in the AFC Champions League, with former Al-Nassr teammate Marcelo Brozovic closing in on a surprise next chapter in the Gulf. The Croatian midfielder has been weighing his options since leaving Al-Nassr, and his next move could create an unexpected reunion with Ronaldo on the continental stage.

Brozovic’s future has been the subject of growing speculation in recent weeks, with potential destinations in Europe also discussed. However, the latest developments suggest that the 33-year-old is preparing to remain in the region, although his next club is outside the Saudi Pro League.

According to Win Win journalist Ismael Mahmoud and journalist Ahmed Ragab, negotiations over the Croatian’s next transfer have reached their final stages. The midfielder is reportedly close to completing a move after becoming a free agent following the end of his Al-Nassr contract.

Brozovic remains in Riyadh for the time being and is expected to travel next weekend to undergo his medical examination. The final details are reportedly being completed before contracts are signed, meaning the transfer could soon become official.

Marcelo Brozovic of Al-Nassr FC during line up prior to the Saudi Pro League match.

The situation represents a change from earlier speculation surrounding his future. Brozovic’s agent, Marina Mikulic, recently admitted that the midfielder was still considering his options. “Brozović is currently in Riyadh. We still don’t know what his next destination will be. We are waiting for offers, and we have not been in contact with Al Ittihad or Al Ahli.”

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Where will Brozovic reportedly continue his career?

The mystery surrounding Brozovic’s next club has now largely been solved, with Qatari powerhouse Al Sadd reportedly agreeing a one-season contract with the Croatian, including an option for another year.

The proposed deal is structured as a 1+1 contract, allowing Brozovic to remain with Al Sadd beyond the initial campaign if both sides decide to extend the agreement. The move would also keep the experienced midfielder in the Gulf after three seasons in Saudi Arabia.

For Brozovic, it is a significant decision because a Saudi stay and a return to Europe had remained a possibility. Italian clubs, including Fiorentina and Lazio, were reportedly linked with the former Inter star, but those options ultimately failed to materialize.

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When could Ronaldo face his former teammate again?

The most intriguing aspect of the move for Al-Nassr supporters is what it could mean for Ronaldo. Al-Nassr is scheduled to face Al Sadd at Al-Awwal Park in the AFC Champions League Elite on November 24, potentially putting the Portuguese superstar against his former midfield partner.

Brozovic and Ronaldo spent three seasons together in Riyadh after the Croatian arrived from Inter in 2023. Their partnership became an important part of Al-Nassr’s midfield, with Brozovic providing control and defensive balance behind the club’s attacking stars.

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If the transfer is completed before their continental meeting, Ronaldo and Brozovic could find themselves on opposite sides of the pitch only months after sharing the same dressing room. It would add an extra layer of intrigue to an already important AFC Champions League fixture.