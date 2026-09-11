Lionel Messi could complete a historic MLS MVP three-peat, according to NYRB legend Bradley Wright-Phillips

Lionel Messi continues to be the driving force behind Inter Miami’s season, and according to New York Red Bull legend Bradley Wright-Phillips, the Argentine is well on track to complete a historic three-peat as MLS MVP.

The New York Red Bulls’ all-time leading scorer made his case in an interview with Deporte Total USA, leaving little doubt about where he stands. “I’ve made the mistake of writing off Messi and saying, you know, maybe someone else will win it. Impossible. He wins the Golden Boot easily. If he wants on a day, he can just score three or four goals. It’s very hard to compete with that,” he said, before adding on the MVP race: “The man’s just too good. He’s one of my favourite players ever. Yeah, he’s going to win it all“.

Should Messi claim MVP for a third straight year, he would become the first player in league history to complete such a run, adding to an already crowded trophy case that includes back-to-back honors in 2024 and 2025, at a time when he sits tied atop the Golden Boot standings with Petar Musa on 18 goals apiece, in the race for a third scoring title.

A strong finish from Inter Miami as a team could only help Messi’s case further. The Herons currently sit third in the Supporters’ Shield race with 44 points, nine behind leaders Nashville SC, while also remaining firmly in the mix to defend their MLS Cup title as the postseason approaches.

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Wright-Phillips sees Evander as a strong MVP candidate too

Wright-Phillips did make room for one alternative name in the MVP conversation, even if he ultimately settled on Messi. “Earlier in the season, I was rooting for Evander because I think he’s a very special player. I think Leo Messi being in the league has, you know, hindered his shot,” he said of the FC Cincinnati playmaker.

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He went on to suggest that, in a different landscape, the race might have gone the other way. “If Messi’s not here, Evander probably wins two in a row, but Messi wins MVP too,” Wright-Phillips said, underscoring just how difficult it has become for anyone else to break through while Messi remains in the league.

Even with that acknowledgement, Wright-Phillips made clear his prediction wasn’t close. Evander’s case may be real, but as long as Messi keeps producing at this level, the rest of the league’s biggest individual honors appear destined to run through Inter Miami’s captain once again.