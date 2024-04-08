The Premier League Fan Fest from NBC in Nashville this past weekend was perhaps the most successful edition in history. This was the ninth Premier League Fan Fest NBC put together for fans in the United States. As the first in Nashville, other cities to host a Fan Fest include Orlando, Los Angeles, Austin and more. None of those compared to the number of fans to show out in Tennessee.

According to NBC, 15,624 fans attended the Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville, a record for the event. Previous iterations have cracked 10,000 registered attendees per day, but this many spectators indicate the success of the events. The Premier League has emerged as the most popular soccer league for fans in the United States. Viewers of NBC’s coverage over the last decade have appreciated the broadcaster’s attempt to give viewers activities.

At the Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville, over 15,500 attendees got to see a live showing of NBC’s studio coverage. That included Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle. However, the stars did not stop with NBC’s on-air talent. Fans had the chance to meet the likes of Daniel Sturridge, Alan Shearer and a host of other former Premier League players. Additionally, Olympic Gold Medalist Mo Farah and Sheamus of the WWE made appearances in Nashville.

Of course, another main aspect of the Fan Fest was the ability for NBC to host viewing parties for each of the games at the weekend. With so many fans of varying Premier League clubs, the atmosphere was raucous throughout the games. That included droves of fans watching Manchester United and Liverpool play out a tense 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville shows the latest growth

NBC organizing the Fan Fest celebrations is only furthering its status as the most popular league in the United States. With fans from all 20 Premier League clubs in attendance, the Premier League Fan Fest is a way for these fans to come together in one area to watch games. It also helps when the league regularly has games that pique the interest of supporters in the United States.

This weekend, those traveling to Nashville could have watched Manchester United-Liverpool. However, the league would have had no issue organizing the Fan Fest on any other matchday. Fixtures in the top six ensure there are major games every matchday in the league, and there is at least some form of intrigue in the United States.

That, combined with the league having the top players in the world, is helping bolster the league. Then, the Premier League has made a conscious effort to grow its audience in the United States. In the summer of 2023, the Premier League Summer Series brought a handful of teams to the United States to play friendlies along the East Coast. That was a great success for the league and NBC, which broadcasted the nine friendlies on display.

NBC has not announced formal plans for another Premier League Fan Fest. However, given this successful event, it is increasingly likely NBC will put together another Fan Fest in a major city in the United States.

PHOTOS: Premier League/Getty Images