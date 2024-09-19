Mykhailo Mudryk’s time at Chelsea could soon be coming to an end. The Ukraine international previously joined the Blues in a massive deal back in early 2023. At the time, the move was widely praised in the soccer world because the winger seemed destined for stardom. Arsenal previously looked set to sign Mudryk before Chelsea ultimately jumped in to trump the Gunners.

The Blues essentially won the race to sign the budding star by offering Shakhtar Donetsk a huge fee for their most prized player. Chelsea paid the Ukrainian club around $78 million upfront for Mudryk. The deal, however, also included several potential add-ons as well. In total, Chelsea may have to pay Shakhtar close to $111 million in the agreement.

Reports eventually surfaced that Mudryk had his heart set on signing with Arsenal. The winger reportedly cried because he had to join the Blues. Insiders even claimed that the player called Arsenal officials in tears in hopes of persuading them to match Chelsea’s offer. Nevertheless, the Gunners opted against making the move.

Chelsea recently brought in star trio to fill Mudryk’s role

While it has been just 18 months, Mudryk has been underwhelming for Chelsea. He has managed to grab just seven goals and five assists in 62 total appearances with the Blues. Because of this disappointing display, Blues brass is seemingly set to move on from their big investment.

Chelsea brought in multiple players in Mudryk’s position on the left flank during the summer transfer window. Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho, and Pedro Neto can all be deployed as a left-winger. The new additions have undoubtedly already affected Mudryk’s playing time.

Despite featuring in many of Chelsea’s matches throughout the 2023/24 season, the winger has only made played 61 total Premier League minutes during the current campaign. A majority of these minutes came in a start against Wolves on August 25th. Nevertheless, new Blues manager Enzo Maresca hooked Mudryk at halftime. The coach has since opted to select Neto in the position over the last two matches.

European giants linked with January transfer for Chelsea flop Mudryk

Mudryk’s struggles mixed with fresh signings at Chelsea likely mean the winger will soon depart the club. A new report out of Spain claims that Bayern Munich and Marseille are both interested in signing Mudryk as early as January. The transfer window is currently closed but will reopen at the beginning of the year.

Bayern’s potential move for Mudryk would, however, be surprising. It seems somewhat unlikely that the German giants are willing to take a chance on the failed Ukrainian star. They also already have solid options at the position such as Kingsley Coman and Mathys Tel.

Marseille, on the other hand, could be the more realistic option for Mudryk. The French side has completely overhauled their roster in recent months. Just five players in the entire team joined before July of 2023. Marseille also has room for the Ukrainian winger on the left flank. The club recently made headlines for making controversial moves for disgraced players such as Mason Greenwood and Elye Wahi.

There is also a small chance that Arsenal could reignite their interest in Mudryk as well. Nevertheless, the Gunners already have Gabriel Martinelli, Raheem Sterling, and Leandro Trossard in the position. The Belgian winger was brought in after the club’s failed move for Mudryk in 2023. Trossard has collected 19 goals and 12 assists since signing with Arsenal.

