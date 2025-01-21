Real Madrid faces a crucial Champions League match against RB Salzburg, needing a victory to maintain their qualification hopes. This season, despite being the reigning champions, Real Madrid’s performance in the Champions League has fallen short of expectations, increasing the pressure on manager Carlo Ancelotti.

In a press conference, Ancelotti addressed recent speculation regarding his future at Real Madrid, particularly fueled by their recent La Liga successes. He emphatically stated, “I want to be very clear: the date of my departure from this club will never be decided by me, never in my life. That moment will come someday, but I don’t know when. It’s not my decision. It could be tomorrow,” he said with a laugh.

He further clarified his intentions: “In a few games, a year, five years… Florentino will be here for four more years, and my goal is to reach Florentino’s four years. And that we leave together.”

Assessment of the team’s current performance

Ancelotti assessed his team’s performance this season: “It’s difficult to say, you have to separate the two things. Offensively, we’re getting good results, but defensively we need to improve a lot. That’s the key to success.” He highlighted the need to improve defensive capabilities while acknowledging the team’s offensive strength.

When asked if he felt he had more titles than affection from the fans, Ancelotti responded, “I don’t think that’s the case; if we talk about affection, I feel very loved by everyone. Sometimes it’s exaggerated a little, and the focus is lost a bit, but I prefer to stay on my path.“ His statement deflects potential criticism and highlights his focus on continuing to succeed with the club.

Ancelotti also discussed Mbappé’s adaptation and his position on the pitch: “I think at first they [Mbappé and Vinícius] swapped positions a bit, but now a little less. It wasn’t to try to improve Mbappé’s performance; it’s going well, and we have to continue like this. You don’t score goals from the outside; you need more touches. If you play more centrally, you don’t need to touch the ball so much. Make a run, and that’s about it.”

Responding to Mbappé’s comments about overthinking on the field, Ancelotti’s response was humorous yet insightful: “So? Think less!” he said, laughing. “You have to go back to basics in situations like that. When a player isn’t able to bring out their best version, it complicates the play. And that’s wrong. You have to simplify, not complicate.”