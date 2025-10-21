Trending topics:
Barcelona star Fermin Lopez equals remarkable record after stunning hat trick vs Olympiakos in Champions League

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona shinning in the UEFA Champions League.
Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona shinning in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona burst into the 2025-26 season with an exceptional start, stringing together eight unbeaten matches. Their momentum faltered against PSG, cascading into a troubling defeat by Sevilla. Despite this dip, the Culers rebounded in LaLiga, facing mounting pressure to triumph over Olympiakos. Not only did they secure the win, but Fermin Lopez also matched an impressive team milestone in the Champions League, solidifying their resurgence.

According to Misterchip on X, formerly Twitter, Fermin Lopez has become the first Spanish player at Barcelona to score a hat trick in European competitions since Luis Enrique’s feat against AEK in the 2000-01 UEFA Cup. This achievement solidifies the young talent as a key team member.

With his stunning hat trick, Fermin enters an elite group of Spanish players in UEFA Champions League history, joining: Raúl González (Real Madrid), Gerard López (Valencia), Fernando Morientes (Valencia), Fernando Llorente (Villarreal), Roberto Soldado (x2, Valencia), Álvaro Negredo (Manchester City), and Lucas Pérez (Arsenal), reports Misterchip via X. Remarkably, the 22-year-old standout is the only midfielder among them, underscoring his exceptional level of play.

Since his 2023 debut, Fermin has tallied 94 appearances for Barcelona, notching 24 goals and 11 assists. Despite the club’s $60 million investment in Daniel Olmo, who competes in the same position, his impressive form has propelled him past the big signing in the pecking order. Alongside Frenkie De Jong and Pedri, the 22-year-old star commands a starting role in the midfield.

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez celebrating a goal

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal in the Champions League.

Fermin Lopez has emerged as a key Barcelona player amid injury crisis

At the outset of the 2025-26 season, Barcelona faced a wave of injuries that threatened their ambitious goals. With Pablo Gavi sidelined and Dani Olmo’s play hampered by minor injuries, Fermin has risen to the occasion, taking charge of the team’s creative duties. His impressive performance has erased any doubts about his capabilities and has intensified the competition, leaving his teammates scrambling to secure spots in the starting lineup.

Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Barcelona against Olympiacos in UEFA Champions League?

Fermin Lopez has rapidly transformed from a youth prospect to an essential starter under the guidance of Hansi Flick. Since stepping onto the field, the Spaniard has exhibited exceptional skill, combining creativity, speed, and a keen scoring touch. Emerging alongside talents like Gavi and Pedri, many initially pegged the 22-year-old as a rotation player. However, his remarkable performances have secured his position as a key player.

