Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a frightening injury during Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semifinal first leg against Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The incident, which occurred just six minutes into the match, left fans and teammates concerned, prompting immediate medical attention.

While attempting to head a corner kick, Bentancur suddenly collapsed to the ground, prompting a swift response from his teammates and medical staff. The Uruguayan international lay motionless on the pitch, sparking immediate concern amongst fans and fellow players alike.

Medical personnel rushed onto the field to attend to Bentancur, who received treatment for several minutes. Fortunately, an ambulance wasn’t required, and he was carefully removed from the pitch on a stretcher, suggesting the injury wasn’t immediately life-threatening. As he left the field, he was given oxygen by medical staff, and received applause from the home fans behind the goal, a heartwarming show of support.

Tottenham Hotspur released a statement acknowledging the incident, expressing support for the player: “Bentancur leaves on a stretcher and we’re forced to make an early change. We’re all with you, Lolo,” the club tweeted. However, the club has yet to provide further details regarding the extent of his injury and his prognosis. Fans and soccer enthusiasts alike will be anxiously awaiting updates on his condition.

Recent injury history

The incident is particularly concerning given Bentancur’s recent injury history. He missed almost all of 2023 due to a knee ligament injury, followed by a month-long absence in December due to an ankle injury. Earlier this season, he was sidelined for nearly two weeks due to a head injury sustained in a collision. This latest setback will undoubtedly raise concerns about his long-term fitness.

Bentancur’s early exit forced Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou into an unplanned substitution, bringing on Brennan Johnson in his place. The injury will likely have an impact on Tottenham’s tactical approach for the remainder of the match and potentially beyond, depending on the severity of Bentancur’s condition.

The immediate priority is Bentancur’s health and recovery. While fans and the soccer community await further details on the severity of his injury, the support for the player has been overwhelmingly positive. The incident serves as a reminder of the inherent physical risks involved in professional soccer, and the importance of player welfare.