Spanish football legend Andrés Iniesta has become a co-owner of Helsingør, a Danish third-tier football club, through his company, “Never Say Never” (NSN). This announcement was made Thursday by several Danish media outlets. Iniesta expressed his vision for the club, stating to Danish channel TV2, “The goals are to see the team improve year after year, to see players emerge from the youth academy, to see improvements in facilities, and for people to be proud of their team.”

Iniesta visited the club’s facilities, located approximately 90 kilometers north of Copenhagen, on Thursday. He met with the coaching staff and players and is scheduled to attend Friday’s league match against Ishøj, the last game before the Danish winter break. NSN has been working as a consultant for Helsingør for several months. The club, managed by Spaniard Pep Alomar, boasts a number of Spanish players.

Iniesta explained the rationale behind the investment to the local newspaper, Helsingør Dagblad. He stated, “We’ve started working with Helsingør because it’s a very interesting club with excellent facilities, many good people involved, and the potential in the city to become an important part of Danish football.” This suggests a long-term vision of growth and development rather than a short-term financial venture.

NSN acquired a majority stake in the club alongside the Spanish-Swiss firm Stoneweg, led by Jaume Sabater, who also traveled to Denmark with Iniesta.

Partnership and club’s current standing

Helsingør, which played in the Danish Superliga (top tier) seven seasons ago, currently sits seventh out of twelve teams in the Second Division (third tier).

This indicates a club with potential for growth and a clear ambition to rise through the divisions. The partnership brings a unique combination of football expertise and financial backing, creating an environment for potential development.