Al Ain vs Al Nassr LIVE: No mercy for the visitors! (4-0) Cristiano Ronaldo debuts in 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite

Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo begin their 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite campaign against Al Ain, and here are all the minute-by-minute updates from this high-stakes fixture.

Al Nassr enter the new AFC Champions League Elite season with the primary objective of securing their first-ever continental title, having previously finished as runners-up in 1995.

As for Al Ain, the Emirati club have won the competition twice—in 2002–03 and 2023–24—and will look to add another trophy to their cabinet this campaign.