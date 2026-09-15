Al Ain vs Al Nassr LIVE: No mercy for the visitors! (4-0) Cristiano Ronaldo debuts in 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite

Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo begin their 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite campaign against Al Ain, and here are all the minute-by-minute updates from this high-stakes fixture.
Al Nassr enter the new AFC Champions League Elite season with the primary objective of securing their first-ever continental title, having previously finished as runners-up in 1995.
As for Al Ain, the Emirati club have won the competition twice—in 2002–03 and 2023–24—and will look to add another trophy to their cabinet this campaign.
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88' - Al Ain deny CR7 a goal (4-0)
The Al Ain goalkeeper saved a powerful free kick from Cristiano Ronaldo.
84' - GOOOOAL for Al Ain (4-0)
Giorgos Giakoumakis scores his team’s fourth goal.
82' - Al Nassr are looking for a consolation goal (3-0)
João Félix is one of the few players trying to create danger. Giakoumakis has been booked for Al Ain.
80' - Last minutes of the match (3-0)
Al Nassr look vulnerable and are nowhere near finding a consolation goal. Giakoumakis comes close to scoring his team’s fourth goal.
77' - Game resumes (3-0)
Play has resumed between Al Ain and Al Nassr.
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75' - Cooling break! (3-0)
The game is stopped for a hydration break.
72' - GOOOOAL for Al Ain (3-0)
Soufiane Rahimi scores the third after a VAR review.
69' - Last 20 minutes of the match (2-0)
Al Nassr have just a few minutes left to try to turn things around. Substitution for Al Ain: Rahimi is replaced by Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Rafael Rodrigues also comes off, with Erik Jorgens de Menezes coming on.
65' - Goal conceded! (2-0)
After a VAR review, the second goal was confirmed.
63' - GOOOOAL for Al Ain (2-0)
Houssine Rahimi scores his second goal to make it 2-0.
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60' - Defensive organization is the priority (1-0)
Al Ain remain well-organized and neutralize every attempt from Al Nassr.
55' - The game is becoming more fast-paced (1-0)
With more heart than football, Al Nassr are pushing for an equalizer. Cristiano Ronaldo has been quiet so far.
50' - Al Ain are looking to extend their lead (1-0)
Al Ain came out firing in the second half and are looking for a second goal.
46' - First substitution for Al Nassr (1-0)
Saad Al Nasser was substituted for Rakan Khalid Al-Ghamdi.
45' - Second half is underway! (1-0)
Al Ain and Al Nassr are back underway for the second half of Matchday 1 in the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite.
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Al Ain deserve their lead (1-0)
The home side has been slightly better than Al Nassr and deserve its narrow lead. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team have offered very little so far.
45+6' - End of first half! (1-0)
With a goal from Rahimi following a major error by Al Nasser, Al Ain lead Al Nassr 1-0.
45+4' - Yellow card for Al Ain (1-0)
Goal scorer Housinne Rahimi was booked by the referee.
45+1' - Yellow card for Al Nassr (1-0)
After a VAR review, Al Nasser saw the yellow card.
43' - Final minutes of the first half! (1-0)
The first half is slowly coming to an end. Al Ain deserve their lead
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40' - Al Nassr look the equalizer! (1-0)
With few clear ideas going forward, the visitors are looking for an equalizer before halftime. Set pieces appear to be their most dangerous weapon.
Al Ain look more effective and dangerous when going forward.
32' - Game resumes (1-0)
The match resumes after the break
30' - Al Ain goal disallowed (1-0)
Just before the hydration break, Al Ain scored a goal that was ruled offside
28' - No penalty for Al Nassr (1-0)
After a VAR review, the referee did not award a penalty to Al Nassr
25' - GOOOOAL for Al Ain (1-0)
Rahimi opens the scoring after a defensive error
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20' - Al Ain are getting closer to the opening goal (0-0)
Kaku Romero Gamarra gets forward dangerously, but his cross could not be met by a teammate.
16' - Al Nassr are yet to find their footing (0-0)
Postecoglou’s side is struggling to create any real danger in the opposition box. A header from Inigo Martinez was the most dangerous chance of the match
13' - Al Ain are looking for the opening goal (0-0)
Lazaro had the first goal of the match, but his shot was blocked by an opposing player
9' - Matias Palacios is the main danger man (0-0)
The Argentine forward is constantly looking for the ball
4' - Al Ain look to take control of possession (0-0)
The home side is looking to play vertically in the opening minutes
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2' - An active start to the match (0-0)
A shot off the post for Al Ain and a possible penalty for Al Nassr are the first major moments of the match
1' - Minute of silence (0-0)
Following the tragedy in Nepal, the match began with a respectful minute of silence
0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
Al Ain vs. Al Nassr are underway
Everything is set for kickoff
Al Ain and Al Nassr are all set for their debut in the 2026–27 AFC Champions League Elite.
The referee for this match
Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev will be the man in charge of officiating the match between Al Ain and Al Nassr.
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Al Nassr’s strong form in the Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr are aiming to win back-to-back Saudi Pro League titles and have made a strong start to their domestic campaign. They currently sit third in the standings, with five wins, one draw, and one loss.
Matchday 2 opponents
Al Nassr will host FK Neftchi Fergana, while Al Ain will travel to face Al Quwa Al Jawiya.
The captains of both teams
Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the captain’s armband for Al Nassr, while goalkeeper Khaled Eisa will captain Al Ain.
The teams continue their preparations
Both Al Nassr and Al Ain continue with their pre-match warm-ups ahead of kickoff.
Al Ain’s starting XI
Al Ain will field these players to start the match: Khaled Eisa; Rafa Rodriguez, Yahya Benkhaleq, Skoko; Kaku Romero Gamarra, Houssine Rahimi, Lazaro, Matias Palacios; Soufiane Rahimi, Rami Rabia, Abdoulkarim Traore.
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Al Nassr’s starting XI
These are the players Ange Postecoglou has selected to start the match: Nawaf Al Aqidi; Saad Al Nasser, Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al Amri, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane; Abdullah Al Khaibari, Samu Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo.
The venue for this match
Al Nassr will begin their campaign in this competition away from home, as the match will be played at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, which has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.
Welcome to our live blog!
Welcome to our live blog of Al Ain vs. Al Nassr!
Cristiano Ronaldo makes his debut in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite, and you can follow all the action with our minute-by-minute updates.
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