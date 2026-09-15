Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al Ain vs Al Nassr in 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite

Al Nassr open their campaign in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday, September 15, traveling to face UAE side Al Ain at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium for Matchday 1. As the club seek to start on the right foot, attention turns to whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Al Nassr in their continental opener against Al Ain. Having completed 90 minutes in Saturday’s fixture against Al Khaleej and participating fully in team training sessions, the Portuguese forward is fully fit for selection by head coach Ange Postecoglou.

After missing pre-season preparations while completing extended summer recovery, Ronaldo has logged extensive minutes across Al Nassr’s dense September schedule. Starting with a matchup against Al Ittihad on September 5, followed by clashes against Abha on September 9 and Al Khaleej on September 12, the forward completed 90 minutes in all three fixtures over an eight-day stretch.

Tuesday’s fixture marks the third time Ronaldo will face Al Ain in an Al Nassr shirt. During the 2023-24 AFC Champions League quarterfinals, Al Ain advanced on penalties following a split two-legged series, while their most recent meeting in the 2024-25 group stage saw Al Nassr secure a 5-1 victory with Ronaldo among the goalscorers.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Fabio Cardoso of Al Ain back in November 2024. (Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Al Nassr dealing with fatigue

Tuesday’s match against Al Ain represents Al Nassr’s final fixture before entering the late-September international window. However, a tight turnaround has forced Postecoglou’s squad to navigate a demanding run of matches with minimal recovery time.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite schedule: Dates, fixtures, and opponents

According to Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah, Postecoglou scaled back Monday’s session to light conditioning work to manage physical strain across the squad, limiting the session to roughly 45 minutes. The Australian manager chose to reduce workload intensity to manage player fatigue following a dense domestic stretch.

Confirmed lineups for Al Ain and Al Nassr

Al Ain’s confirmed lineup (5-3-2): Khaled Eisa; Rafa Rodriguez, Yahya Benkhaleq, Skoko; Kaku Romero Gamarra, Houssine Rahimi, Lazaro, Matias Palacios; Soufiane Rahimi, Rami Rabia, Abdoulkarim Traore.

Head coach: Vladimir Ivic.

Al Nassr’s confirmed lineup (4-4-2): Nawaf Al Aqidi; Saad Al Nasser, Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al Amri, Mohamed Simakan, Nawaf Boushal; Abdullah Al Khaibari, Samu Costa, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Head coach: Ange Postecoglou.

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