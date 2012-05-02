The written word is still one of the most powerful forms of communication, and nowhere is this more true than in the category of brilliant football books. There have been many EPL-related books released in 2011 that are up for consideration in 2012, but if you had to pick one as the best one this season, which would it be? Vote below and let us know.

Disclaimers: Note that sites that knowingly encourage cheating will be disqualified. Sites also cannot embed the poll on their own site. Only one vote per person. The voting closes on May 13, 2012. The winner of each EPL Awards category will be announced on EPL Talk on Tuesday, May 15.

This is the fourth annual EPL Awards, which is hosted by EPL Talk, the number one independent blog covering the English Premier League.

Now it’s time to vote:

[polldaddy poll=6190969]

Now that you’ve voted in this category, be sure to vote in the other categories to recognize the best of the 2011-2012 Premier League season:

And see who the winners were in the 2009 EPL Awards, 2010 EPL Awards and 2011 EPL Awards.

The 2012 EPL Awards are sponsored by Football Media. Football Media have helped more than 150 football sites like EPLTalk.com significantly increase their revenues, and help brands like adidas, Heineken, FedEx, Castrol, Ladbrokes, ESPN and Sky reach over 30 million online football fans each month. For more details, visit http://footballmedia.com.



