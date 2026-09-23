Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what convinced him to continue with Portugal after the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the speculation surrounding his international future during the press conference ahead of Portugal’s Nations League opener against Wales, confirming that stepping away from the national team after the World Cup was something he genuinely weighed before deciding against it.

Asked what specifically tipped the decision in favor of staying, Ronaldo pointed to conversations with the people running Portuguese fedration. “I spoke with the president of the federation and the coach, and they rely on me. And I still believe that I’m capable of helping the national team achieve what it wants,” he said.

He also framed his continued presence as being about more than just goals, positioning himself as a mentor figure for Portugal‘s next generation of players. “And I believe I can support the national team, not only through goals but also off the pitch. This is a new era, a young generation. But for me, the key is being able to score goals on the pitch and help the team win matches,” he added.

The numbers still back up that argument. Ronaldo arrives at this Nations League window with 233 caps and 146 goals for Portugal, both national records, and remains the squad’s most experienced player under new head coach Jorge Jesús, who takes charge of his first camp since replacing Roberto Martínez after the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal for Portugal. (Getty Images)

Ronaldo is ready to walk away if needed

Part of the reasoning behind Ronaldo’s decision to continue with the national team came up again when he was asked whether this Nations League campaign could double as an opportunity to start handing his role over to Portugal’s younger forwards, easing the transition to the next generation rather than making it abrupt.

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His answer left no ambiguity about how he views his own place in the squad. “If the coach doesn’t need me, I can leave today; there’s absolutely no problem. When I feel like I’m not adding value, not contributing anything on the pitch, not scoring goals, or that I’m creating a negative atmosphere, or simply if they no longer want me here, I’ll be the first to leave. I won’t just take my boots; I’ll pack my bags and go,” he said.

For now, though, he made clear that isn’t where things stand. Ronaldo said the relationship remains mutual, with the coaching staff and the Portuguese federation still relying on him, heading into a Nations League window that sees Portugal face Wales on September 24, Norway on September 27, Denmark on October 1, and Norway again on October 4 to close out the group stage.