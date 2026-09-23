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Cristiano Ronaldo insists reaching 1,000 career goals isn’t his sole objective before retiring

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo could become the first player in men’s soccer history to reach 1,000 official career goals, but the Portuguese legend does not view that milestone as his sole objective before hanging up his boots.

With Ronaldo hinting that retirement is drawing near, the striker was questioned at a recent press conference about the 1,000-goal mark and whether it stands as his primary ambition before leaving the pitch.

“The goal is to achieve both, to reach 1000 goals and for the national team to try to win the Nations League,” Ronaldo said on press conference. “The competition starts tomorrow. It’s a new era. That doesn’t mean that what happened before wasn’t good; I think we did what we had to do.”

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Cristiano Ronaldo has been outstanding for Portugal

Prior to Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival on the international stage, Portugal had never won a major international trophy. Under CR7’s leadership, the national team has claimed three major honors—one UEFA European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles—and the captain remains hungry for more.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Aiming to finish his international career on a high note, Ronaldo is targeting another trophy with Portugal, though the path ahead presents a stiff challenge.

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Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what convinced him to continue with Portugal after the World Cup

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Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what convinced him to continue with Portugal after the World Cup

Portugal face Wales, Denmark, and Norway in their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League group under new manager Jorge Jesus. While it represents a formidable group for the Seleção, another trophy run remains well within reach for Ronaldo and his star-studded squad.

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Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what convinced him to continue with Portugal after the World Cup

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