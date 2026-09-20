How to watch Inter Miami vs San Diego FC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs San Diego FC on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Miami vs San Diego FC WHAT 2026 MLS season WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Sunday, September 20, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Inter Miami enter this cross-conference duel as favorites after winning the 2026 Campeones Cup against Cruz Azul earlier this week. Furthermore, the Herons need a victory to narrow the gap at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

As for San Diego FC, they are in desperate need of a win on the road. Sitting 10th in the Western Conference, they remain within striking distance of a playoff spot as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs San Diego FC, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement

Advertisement