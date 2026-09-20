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Video: Lionel Messi capitalizes on San Diego’s goalkeeper error to score 101st Inter Miami goal

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami

Lionel Messi continues to make history. The Inter Miami captain scored his 101st goal for the Herons against San Diego FC, capitalizing on a costly error by opposing goalkeeper CJ dos Santos.

Trailing 1–0 at home, Inter Miami earned a free kick on the right flank near San Diego FC’s penalty area. Messi stepped up to take the set piece and immediately made his mark.

The captain whipped a dangerous cross toward Casemiro, but the ball evaded everyone in the box. Misjudging the trajectory, goalkeeper CJ dos Santos failed to intercept the delivery, allowing the ball to bounce all the way into the back of the net to bring Inter Miami level.

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