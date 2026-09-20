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Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Projected lineups for Milan vs Lecce in 2026-27 Serie A season

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

Christian Pulisic is heading into Milan’s Serie A meeting with Lecce at a pivotal point in his season. The American’s potential return to the starting lineup is one of the biggest talking points ahead of Sunday’s clash, with Ruben Amorim looking for the right formula after a disappointing European night.

The Rossoneri return to San Siro today, Sunday, just days after losing 2-0 to Benfica in the Europa League. Milan has collected eight points from its opening four Serie A matches, while Lecce arrives with six points after beating Monza 3-2.

Amorim’s team has made an inconsistent start despite remaining competitive in the league. Milan opened its campaign with consecutive victories before drawing against Juventus and Lazio, followed by the unexpected Benfica loss, which was the coach’s first competitive loss.

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There is an especially encouraging statistic for Pulisic heading into the match. Lecce is his favorite Italian opponent, with the American having scored five goals in five appearances against the Apulian club, including a brace in March 2025.

DateMilan’s Serie A OpponentVenueScore / Result
August 23, 2026TorinoAway2–1 (Win)
August 28, 2026VeneziaHome2–0 (Win)
September 6, 2026JuventusAway1–1 (Draw)
September 12, 2026LazioAway2–2 (Draw)

Lecce, however, has started the new season reasonably well after narrowly avoiding relegation last year. Eusebio Di Francesco’s team has won two of its first four league games, including a 3-2 thriller against Monza, although injuries to Medon Berisha and Omri Gandelman could affect its midfield options.

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DateLecce’s Serie A OpponentVenueScore / Result
August 23, 2026VeneziaAway2–0 (Win)
August 31, 2026RomaHome0–4 (Loss)
September 7, 2026CagliariAway0–1 (Loss)
September 13, 2026MonzaHome3–2 (Win)

Pulisic’s difficult 2026 continues

Pulisic has endured a frustrating year, with injuries disrupting his rhythm and keeping him away from the starting XI. His last Milan start came on April 26 against Juventus, while he also spent more than a month sidelined after suffering a micro-fracture during the World Cup.

The American has yet to score an official goal for either Milan or the United States in 2026, with his only goal this calendar year coming in a friendly against Senegal. His absence from the latest USMNT squad means he will remain in Italy during the international break, giving him additional time to work with Amorim.

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Pulisic’s MilestoneDateOpponent
Last StartApril 26, 2026Juventus
Last GoalDecember 28, 2025Hellas Verona
Most Recent AppearanceSeptember 16, 2026Benfica

Pulisic has still made an impact since returning, including a second-half appearance against Lazio and another outing against Benfica. His recent performances have strengthened the case for a more prominent role as the Rossoneri search for greater attacking quality.

Will Pulisic start?

That opportunity now appears to be arriving. Pulisic is expected to make his first Milan start of the season against Lecce, ending a wait that has stretched back to the final weeks of the previous campaign. The projected formation is a 3-4-2-1, with the 28-year-old set to operate behind Goncalo Ramos alongside Alphadjo Cisse.

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For Pulisic, though, the biggest storyline is his return to the starting lineup. After months of injuries, uncertainty, and a lack of official goals, Lecce gives him an immediate opportunity to change the narrative around his 2026 campaign and help Milan head into the international break on a positive note.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

Milan vs Lecce: Projected lineups

Milan projected XI (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Modric, Rabiot, Moreira; Pulisic, Cisse; Ramos.

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Lecce projected XI (4-3-3): Falcone; Veiga, Siebert, Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ilic, Maleh; Pierotti, Stulic, Monteiro.

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