Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs San Diego FC in 2026 MLS season

Lionel Messi is set to start as Inter Miami host San Diego FC on Sunday at Nu Stadium, with Cristian “Kily” González fielding a fully fit squad and no fresh fitness concerns to navigate heading into kickoff.

The stakes carry plenty of playoff weight for both sides. Miami sit second in the Eastern Conference on 45 points, though they had gone winless in three straight MLS matches before this window, with back-to-back-to-back draws against Atlanta United, Chicago Fire, and Nashville SC.

That rough patch in the MLS now comes with a silver lining, though. Miami arrive with renewed momentum after beating Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup final, a result that snapped their winless run and could carry over into Sunday’s matchup.

San Diego FC, for their part, arrive in far worse form. The Western Conference side sit ninth in their conference on 30 points and are riding a three-game losing streak, capped by a lopsided 0-5 defeat at home to Philadelphia Union last time out.

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Miami still boast one of the league’s most dangerous attacks, led by Messi’s league-high 32 goal contributions (19 goals, 13 assists) this season, while San Diego will lean on Anders Dreyer, their most productive attacker with 9 goals.

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see also Lionel Messi reaches 100 goals in 115 Inter Miami games: How many matches did it take him with Barcelona and Argentina?

Inter Miami projected lineup

Kily González will again have to make do without Mateo Silvetti and Tadeo Allende, both ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing season-ending surgeries, on his shoulder and knee respectively.

Inter Miami projected starting XI: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Maximiliano Falcón, Fricio Caicedo; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Matias Galarza; Lionel Messi, Germán Berterame, Luis Suárez.

San Diego FC projected lineup

Mikey Varas will be missing Oscar Verhoeven through suspension after accumulating yellow cards, while Gabriel Pirani, Alex Mighten, and Marcus Ingvartsen are all considered doubtful with lower-body issues. Goalkeeper CJ dos Santos is set to return between the posts after serving his own suspension, pushing Duran Ferree back to the bench.

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San Diego FC projected starting XI: CJ dos Santos; Kalen Sargeant, Ian Murphy, Manny Duah, Onni Valakari; Jasper Löffelsend, Jack Skahan, Aaron Herrera; Elías Achouri, Marcus Ingvartsen, Anders Dreyer.