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How to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Casemiro of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesCasemiro of Inter Miami CF.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Inter Miami vs Nashville SC
WHAT MLS 2026 season
WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Saturday, September 12, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Match Overview

Inter Miami face one of their toughest tests of the season against Nashville SC, who currently lead the Eastern Conference ahead of the Herons.

With 53 points, Nashville sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, making a victory essential for Inter Miami as they look to narrow the gap and push for the top spot in the final weeks of the regular season.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC and every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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