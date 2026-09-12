Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Nashville SC in 2026 MLS season

Lionel Messi is expected to be in the starting lineup as Inter Miami host Nashville SC on Saturday at Nu Stadium, with interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos still in charge of the side while incoming coach Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez continues to await the work permit needed to officially take over.

The stakes are significant for both sides. Miami sit third in the Eastern Conference on 44 points, nine behind a Nashville side that occupies first place despite having just suffered its first MLS defeat since late July, a 2-1 loss to Toronto FC.

The Herons, for their part, have cooled off after their emphatic 7-1 rout of CF Montreal, following it up with back-to-back draws against Atlanta United and Chicago Fire that cost them valuable ground in the Supporters’ Shield race.

Miami still boast the most potent attack in the league, having scored a league-high 59 goals this season, while Nashville counter with the competition’s stingiest defense, having conceded just 19.

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That contrast in styles, MLS’s most prolific offense against its most disciplined backline, sets up an intriguing tactical battle at Nu Stadium, with Messi’s ability to find space between the lines likely to be decisive.

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see also Lionel Messi awaits new Inter Miami teammates as Matias Galarza and Riquelme Fillipi out vs Nashville SC

Inter Miami probable lineup

Hoyos will have to make do without Mateo Silvetti, Santiago Morales and Tadeo Allende, all ruled out through injury, leaving the club with three absences to account for heading into kickoff.

Inter Miami probable starting XI: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Maximiliano Falcon, Fricio Caicedo; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Luis Suarez.

Nashville SC probable lineup

Nashville are set to line up in a 4-3-3 of their own, with Warren Madrigal unavailable because of a lower-body injury, opening the door for Cristian Espinoza to retain his place alongside Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar up top.

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Nashville SC probable starting XI: Brian Schwake; Andy Najar, Jack Maher, Maxwell Woledzi, Reed Baker-Whiting; Patrick Yazbek, Edvard Tagseth, Elias Saad; Cristian Espinoza, Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar.