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How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 26/27 Saudi Pro League Matchday 4

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Sadio Mane of Al Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesSadio Mane of Al Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Friday, August 28, 2026
WHERE Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr are off to a strong start in the 2026–27 Saudi Pro League season. Through their first three matches, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team has secured three victories, scoring 10 goals while conceding just two.

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Al Taawoun have not enjoyed the same fortune to open the season. With two draws and a loss so far, they are looking to secure their first victory when they face the reigning SPL champions.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun in Matchday 4 of 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season?

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun in Matchday 4 of 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season?

Al Nassr are facing Al Taawoun for Matchdday 4 of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season, with Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the game as the main topic among fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo sends three-word message to teammates after being subbed off in Al Nassr SPL comeback

Cristiano Ronaldo sends three-word message to teammates after being subbed off in Al Nassr SPL comeback

After being subbed off in Al Nassr's epic SPL comeback, Cristiano Ronaldo issued a three-word message to his teammates.

Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off vs Al Ettifaq

Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off vs Al Ettifaq

At halftime during Al Nassr's match against Al Ettifaq, Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted by manager Ange Postecoglou, and the coach has since explained the tactical reasoning behind the unexpected move.

How to watch Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 26/27 Saudi Pro League Matchday 3

How to watch Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 26/27 Saudi Pro League Matchday 3

Al Nassr aim to maintain their winning momentum as they face Al Ettifaq in Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 Saudi Pro League season. Here are all the details on how to watch this match live in the United States.

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