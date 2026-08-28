Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League win vs Al Taawoun with five-word message

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to celebrate Al Nassr’s 2-1 win over Al Taawoun, a result that kept the club perfect through four matchdays of the Saudi Pro League season. Posting on Instagram, the forward summed up the victory with a brief five-word message: “Three points. We keep going!”

Ronaldo’s post capped a night that also saw him break new ground individually, with his 50th-minute goal moving him past Mohammed Al-Sahlawi as the Saudi Pro League’s all-time leading scorer at 104 goals in the competition.

Al Nassr had to work for the win, falling behind early through Bassam Mohammed Alhurayji before Samu Costa leveled deep into first-half stoppage time and Ronaldo’s strike sealed the comeback shortly after the break.

The result leaves Al Nassr alone at the top of the table as they continue their pursuit of back-to-back Saudi Pro League titles under Ange Postecoglou. With Ronaldo now focused on both defending his club’s crown and closing in on 1,000 career goals, his short, confident message reflected a squad intent on maintaining its early-season momentum.

What’s next for Al Nassr

Al Nassr’s focus now turns to a stretch of high-stakes fixtures in September, starting with a trip to face Al Ittihad on September 5 in one of the league’s marquee clashes. That’s followed by a home match against Abha on September 9 and a trip to Al Khaleej on September 10.

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After that stretch, Al Nassr open their AFC Champions League Elite campaign away at Al-Ain on September 15. The club then returns to league action at home against Al Diriyah on September 17, rounding out a demanding month as Postecoglou’s side looks to keep pace on multiple fronts.

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